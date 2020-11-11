Harris Reiterates Her Stand On ACA, Says Health Care 'should Be A Right Not A Privilege'

Following the historic win in US election 2020, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on November 10 reiterated her stand on the Affordable Care Act. Previously, Biden had promised to start working with the US Congress to implement his health care agenda once he gets elected. While taking to Twitter, Harris said that every vote for President-elect Joe Biden in this year’s election was a statement that health care should be a right and not a privilege.

If the Affordable Care Act is struck down, communities of color would be hit particularly hard. We are at a greater risk of preexisting conditions, and three times more likely to contract COVID-19. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 11, 2020

We just held an election, and our country made a clear choice: each vote for @JoeBiden was a statement that health care should be a right—not a privilege.



And we won that election decisively, with more votes than have ever been cast in American history. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 11, 2020

While speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday Harris spoke out against taking down the Affordable Care Act in the United States. She said that dismantling the Act would take the country “backwards”. Harris said that each and every vote for Biden was a vote to protect and expand the Affordable Care Act.

While speaking about the Supreme Court’s hearing, the vice president-elect also said, “If the SC agrees with the opponents of the act, their decision could take health care away from 20 million Americans. It could take away protections from more than 100 million people with pre-existing conditions in our country, and hurt the millions of Americans who have come to rely on the Affordable Care Act, getting rid of the Affordable Care Act will take us backwards”.

Harris’ remarks come amid Republican incumbent Donald Trump’s reluctance to admit defeat in the Presidential polls and his administration’s effort to undo former President Barack Obama’s signature health law. The Trump administration and several Republican-led states are asking to strike down the law, 10-years after it was passed, potentially impacting millions of Americans.

‘Cruel and needlessly divisive’

Biden, in Delaware also said that Republican-backed challenge to the Affordable Care Act in the SC is “cruel and needlessly divisive”. However, he also promised that, regardless of the outcome of that lawsuit, he will enact reforms to expand coverage when he is in office in January.

The President-elect, further, also warned that if the GOP-backed lawsuit is successful millions of American would lose health care coverage during the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. Biden characterized the lawsuit as an "effort to bypass the will of the American people, the verdict of the courts in the past, the judgments of Congress," noting that the ACA had weathered previous court challenges and legislative efforts to dismantle it.

