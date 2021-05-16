Harry And Meghan Face Criticism Over Partnership With Firm That Sells Skin Whitening Cream

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing questions over their “global partnership” with Procter & Gamble (P&G), which is an American cosmetics firm that sells “skin-whitening creams”. According to DailyMail, the Archewell Foundation last week had announced their partnership with P&G to “build more compassionate communities”. However, their deal has thrown a spotlight on the company’s hugely controversial sale in Asia and Africa of skin-lightening creams, and campaigners have demanded P&G and other major firms stop selling such creams.

As per reports, Alex Malouf, who is a former P&G executive, said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will come under pressure to say whether they support the sale of skin lightening products. Malouf noted that Meghan has talked a lot about the issue of race and racism, so the deal with P&G “does stick out like a sore thumb”. He also went on to note that Prince Harry has been outspoken on environmental and wildlife issues and P&G, on the other hand, has been lambasted for its role in the destruction of large swathes of forest to make loo roll and other products.

It is worth noting that one of P&G’s biggest suppliers of palm oil - FGV Holdings – has reportedly been accused of exploiting and abusing workers in Malaysia. The US firm also buys an estimated 490,000 tons of wood pulp a year from Canada’s boreal forest. A study by an environmental organisation also found that the suppliers of wood pulp from the forest were cutting down the habitat of the woodland caribou, which is an “at-risk” species of reindeer.

Following the Black Lives Matter movement, several cosmetics firms had faced mounting pressure to drop skin lightening products. Johnson & Johnson said it was dropping its Fine Fairness line. The L'Oreal Group announced plans to remove 'white/whitening', 'fair/fairness' and 'light/lightening' from the names of its products. Unilever also announced plans to rename Fair & Lovely - a popular brand in India.

Several internet users also criticised the Duke and Duchess for partnering with a company that “causes significant harm to climate-critical forests” and “makes skin whitening cream”. One user wrote, “What a pair of turncoats P & G, do their testing on animals!! Shame on all of them”. Another added, “I haven't bought P&G products due to issues in the past but this only confirms my resolve to continue to purchase competitive brands. Duke and Duchess are the biggest hypocrites and liars.....as the old saying goes, birds of a feather”.

Duke and Duchess have ‘responsibility’ to voice concerns

However, P&G has continued to sell the popular White Radiance and Natural White products via its Olay brand. Therefore, Joanne Rondilla, a professor at San Jose State University who has researched skin-lightening in the Philippines, said Prince Harry and Meghan had a “responsibility” to voice concerns about these products with P&G. Rondilla said that it was important for Meghan to bring up the issues of colourism and the partnership with P&G does not advance that conversation.

Robin Averbeck, of the Rainforest Action Network, a US environment organisation, also called on the Duke and Duchess to end their relationship with P&G because of the firm's links with FGV Holdings. Averbeck said that the fact P&G has continued to be complicit in human rights abuses, in environmental devastation, is reason enough why this partnership shouldn't be formed or shouldn't continue. But the Archewell Foundation has said its partnership with P&G will focus on 'gender equality, more inclusive online spaces, and resilience and impact through sport'.

IMAGE: AP