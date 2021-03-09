Harry-Meghan's Explosive Interview With Oprah Winfrey Draws Massive 17 Million Viewers

Talk show host Oprah Winfey recently interviewed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in an ‘explosive’ interview that eventually revealed royal secrets to the world. In the much anticipated two hour interview, which initially aired on America’s east coast, the Duchess of Sussex revealed about her suicidal thoughts while being pregnant with son Archie, her depression and amongst other shocking experiences. While, the sit-in conflab left the world breathless, it proved to be a rating bonanza for the CBS network, drawing a crowds of 17 million.

7-9 million to Oprah's porduction

A report by British daily DailyMail, the CBS network paid a whopping sum of something in between seven to nine million to Oprah’s Harpo Production for the rights to air the 120 minute long interaction. However, the British Royals did not charge even a penny for the interview, as stated by Oprah herself in their controversial talk. The interview which made its way to the UK TV screens later on March 2, saw the Harry and Meghan paint a rather unflattering picture of the Buckingham Palace and its affairs with the Duke of Sussex even comparimng his wife’s condition to her late mother Diana.

As per preliminary Neilsen numbers, the interview pulled in 17.1 million viewers and scored a rating of 2.6 among 18-49 demographic, becoming the second most watched non sports entertainment programme in the US so far in 2021. The previous record was held by the premier of singer and actress Queen Latifa’s new drama The Equilizer which aired after Superbowl last month and fetched 20.4 million viewers. The number of Oprah’s interview are expected to rise even further after the American network releases final data later.

Amongst all the revealtions made, Meghan also said in the interview that ‘reverse'of the rumour that she made Kate Middleton cry was true’ while they were planning her wedding with Prince Harry. Meghan said that Kate Middleton made her cry while they were discussing the bridesmaid outfit that the latter’s daughter, Princess Charlotte would wear. The Duchess of Cambridge felt that they should wear tights because it was the protocol of the royal family but reportedly, Meghan did not want them to. “Everyone in the institution knew that didn’t happen,” said Meghan. “What actually happened? The reverse” before adding, “I am not sharing this to be in any way disparaging about her [Kate]...I would hope that she would want that to be corrected.”