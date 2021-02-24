Harvard University Remembers First African-American To Receive PhD On Birth Anniversary

On February 23, 1868, an activist and a journalist, a historian and a sociologist, William Edward Burghardt Du Bois was born. He believed that his life acquired significance when he participated in what he called “the Negro problem,” or, later, “the race problem”. To pay tribute to the great pioneer of civil rights, Harvard University took to its official Twitter handle and shared the cover page of his Dissertation.

Honouring Du Bois

According to the caption, in 1895, he became the first African American to receive a PhD at Harvard. His dissertation, titled as, “The Suppression of the African Slave Trade in the United States of America, 1638-1871,” is now a part of the Harvard Archives. As per reports by Stanford.edu, Du Bois contributed to the philosophical understanding of race and the race problem as he treated these themes as objects of philosophical consideration. Through his work in social philosophy, political philosophy, and the philosophy of art, he invented philosophy and race.

Read: Black History Month: TikTok User Posts Makeup Videos To Highlight Contribution Of Women

Born in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, he graduated from Great Barrington High School. His birthday month is also celebrated as the ‘Black History Month’. This began as a way of remembering important people and events in the history of the African diaspora, an annual observance month which originated in the United States, where it is also known as African-American History Month. It has received official recognition from governments in the United States and Canada, and more recently has been observed unofficially in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. It is celebrated in February in the United States and Canada, while in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom it is observed in the month of October.

On this day in 1868 W.E.B. Du Bois was born. In 1895, he became the first African American to receive a PhD at Harvard. His dissertation, “The Suppression of the African Slave Trade in the United States of America, 1638-1871,” is part of the Harvard Archives. pic.twitter.com/fZqBO0oXHL — Harvard University (@Harvard) February 23, 2021

Netizens took over the comment section to pay a tribute to Du Bois. One Twitter user wrote, "Many thanks for sharing this, I had no idea of his pioneering works, yet have had his quote in my kitchen for the past decade! Thank you!". Another Twitter user wrote, "Thank you for this topic. I didn't know his story before!".

Read: Scientists Say Strange Movement Of Gas Clouds Linked To Huge Black Hole

Absolute giant. Pity still relatively unknown — Cecil Browne🇻🇨 (@CecilBrowne1) February 23, 2021

What a topic. I wonder what the likes of him would make of today's America — Lawrence Cooper (@Lawrenc80426996) February 23, 2021

Read: John F Kennedy's Harvard Sweater Sold At Auction For A Whopping Amount

Also Read: African-American Women With HIV Often Overlooked, Under-supported