Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial Delayed Until February After His Lawyers Ask For More Time

Former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein's trial in his second rape and sexual assault conviction in Los Angeles has been delayed until February. He has been convicted on three counts of rape and sexual assault case in Los Angeles and his lawyers have asked to push the trial date to February 23, said a judge, as per Variety.

Meanwhile, Jane Doe 1 (referred to as an anonymous female party) has thanked the prosecution for "believing and fighting so hard for all the victims, in the trial", reported Variety. Further, she said that Harvey had destroyed a part of her that night in 2013 and she would never get that back.

"The criminal trial was brutal and Weinstein's lawyers put me through hell on the witness stand, but I knew I had to see this through to the end, and I did... I hope Weinstein never sees the outside of a prison cell during his lifetime," she added, as per Variety reports.

After a month-long trial and nine days of deliberations, a Los Angeles jury had found Harvey Weinstein guilty of the rape and sexual assault of just one of the four accusers he was charged with abusing on December 19. “I hope Weinstein never sees the outside of a prison cell during his lifetime,” said Jane Doe 1, reported AP.

Weinstein's lawyers ask for more time

The 70-year-old has got up to eighteen years under the rape charges with the 23-year sentence that he has got already in his New York conviction. Harvey Weinstein was convicted on December 19, 2022, under the charges of raping a model identified in court as Jane Doe 1. The delay comes after his lawyers asked for a delay and to give them extra time to file a motion for a new trial. Initially, Harvey's lawyers had asked to conduct a hearing on Monday which has now been pushed to February.

The victim, identified in court as Jane Doe 1, might give her "victim impact statement" at the sentencing hearing. According to the prosecutor, Paul Thompson, there is no timeline yet for such a decision. The offenses under which Harvey has been charged, including forceful rape, forcible oral copulation, and penetration by a foreign object, could receive a judgment of sentence to jail for 18 to 24 years.