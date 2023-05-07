Has The Media In West Turned Blind To The Open And Shut Case In Biden Corruption Charges

Americans are divided into three groups over charges that Joe Biden participated in his family’s corrupt influence-peddling schemes.' There have been charges against Joe Biden that he has participated in his family’s corrupt influence-peddling schemes, reported New York Post.

First are those who like Joe Biden and are convinced that the "big guy secretly got his share of the foreign millions paid to his son and brothers over many years". The second type of group consists of those who are undecided because they haven’t heard of the charges or don’t know enough about them. And the third and last type of group has people who have refused to consider the charges because they are serious enough to send Biden packing and elect a Republican, possibly the dreaded Donald Trump. Notably, the third group comprises hardcore Democrats and the mainstream media, which are often indistinguishable.



Open-&-shut case in Biden corruption case

It is to be noted that the differences in public opinion have been on vivid display since last week. Earlier, the two Republicans, Kentucky Rep. James Comer and Iowa Sen. Charles Grassley (lower) shared that a whistleblower told them, "The FBI has a document that links Joe Biden to a 'criminal scheme' involving 'money for policy decisions'.” Meanwhile, Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, has ordered a subpoena to the FBI which demanded the document of the time period when Biden was vice president. “We’re very confident that this does exist,” said Comer on Thursday, reported New York Post.

Further, he said, “We’re very confident in the whistleblower. And look, this fits a pattern of behaviour that the Bidens have done.” However, these allegations have been dismissed by the White House spokesperson, Ian Sams, who said that these are "unfounded, unproven, politically motivated attacks against the president and his family without offering evidence for their claims.” According to the New York Post report, there has been a lot of evidence for earlier claims which have included bank records that showed nine Biden family members got unexplained payments from a deal with a Chinese energy conglomerate. Apart from that many messages, emails and photos on Hunter Biden’s laptop, many of which document his father’s involvement.