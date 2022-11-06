Hate Crime In Ohio: Man Attacks Asian-American Student, Blames Him For Covid-19

An Ohio resident was charged with committing a federal hate crime on November 3 when he assaulted an Asian-American student in Cincinnati, due to his race.

According to the press release from the Department of Justice, Darrin Johnson (26) was indicted by a federal grand jury on a hate crime charge and was arrested on Wednesday. His case was unsealed when he appeared in federal court at 1:30 pm.

Hate crime in Ohio

On 17 August 2021, according to the indictment, Darrin Johnson approached the student on a Cincinnati sidewalk and made racist slurs towards the victim.

"Go back to your country...You brought the Kung flu here...You're going to die for bringing it," Johnson had said. He blamed the victim for Covid-19, as per the indictment filed in court.

The hate crime incident took place on Calhoun Street at the University of Cincinnati, Ohio. According to reports, the culprit did not stop there and continued to make provoking statements. Johnson asked the student if he wanted to fight, as per the report by CNN.

After allegedly threatening to kill the Asian-American student, as per the police complaint, he hit on the victim's head with his fist. The force of the punch caused the victim to fall and hit on the bumper of a parked car. Multiple injuries, including a minor concussion and facial lacerations, were seen on the victim's face.

The assault was intervened by the two strangers who then helped the victim and one of the individuals held Darrin Johnson until the US law enforcement arrived.

In October 2021, Johnson pleaded guilty to the charges of misdemeanour attack and criminal intimidation and was sentenced to serve 360 days in prison. However, if he is convicted for the same, then he will face 10 years in prison. As reported by CNN, Asian American leaders were concerned that the report on the origins of Covid-19 would be used to “legitimise racist language” and lead to more anti-Asian violence across the country.