Hate Crimes Against Asian Americans Rise In California Amid Pandemic

As per the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), there have been 832 self-reported cases of discrimination and harassment against Asian American and Pacific Islanders in California in the last three months. The also pointed out that it had become more prevalent during the coronavirus pandemic. This comes as authorities in New York and Los Angeles accepted that hate crimes against people of Asian origin have risen during the Pandemic.

2,120 hate incidents in US

As per the reports, the Stop AAPI said that here have been 2,120 hate incidents across the nation, however, only 40 per cent of the total occurred in California. Out of the total that happened in California, 81 were assaults while 64 were a potential civil right violation. Meanwhile, many advocates have asked the state government to fund programmes that fight bias and ads cultural perspective to the COVID-19 Taskforce. As per the John Hopkins University, US has reported 2,888,585 cases and 129,946 deaths.

This comes as the UN's Special Rapporteur on Racism recently said injustice and discrimination were being "deeply entrenched" within U.S. law enforcement. Speaking at the UN Human Rights Council debate on racial injustice and police violence, Tendayi Achiume urged the UN to create a "thematic commission of inquiry or other mechanism empowered to investigate systemic racism in law enforcement globally". The debate came after several weeks of protests and demonstrations following Floyd's death in both the U.S. and worldwide.

Asians are not the only ones facing discrimination in the US. The recent death of George Floyd has triggered a massive Black Lives Matter protests across the world. The NBA and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) meanwhile have revealed that they are planning to get 'Black Lives Matter' painted in the arenas at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. As the NBA season is scheduled to resume amid ongoing protests in the USA, the NBA has decided to paint the words on the court inside both the sidelines at all three venues the league will be using at Walt Disney World. Along with the NBA, the WNBA is also discussing painting 'Black Lives Matter' on the court when they resume their season at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Image credits: AP