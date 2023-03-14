Hate Crimes In United States Jumped Nearly 12% In 2021, Says FBI Report

Hate crimes in the United States jumped 12% in 2021, according to Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) data released Monday. The new data marks a reversal of a previous, incomplete report from the agency that appeared to show a drop but was missing data from some of the nation’s largest cities, including New York and Los Angeles. The hate crime numbers now include those and other large departments, and the total is the highest level in decades, said Brian Levin, the director of the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University-San Bernardino.

“We are in a unique and disturbing era where hate crimes overall stay elevated for longer punctuated by broken records,” he said.

Most of the victims, 64.5% were targeted due to their race, ethnicity or ancestry. Another 16% were targeted over their sexual orientation, and 14% of cases involved religious bias, according to the FBI report. Intimidation and assault made up the largest portion of cases and 18 murders were also reported to be hate crimes.

Half of the religion cases targeted Jewish people, a finding that comes amid rising antisemitism, said Jill Garvey, chief of staff at the Western States Center.

Monday’s report also underscores the need for better record-keeping. “We’re still not getting enough data to know what the extent of the problem is,” Garvey said.

The data shortfall in the previous report released in December was largely due to changes in how police must report data to the FBI. To ensure a more complete picture, agency officials went back and allowed large departments to report under the previous system.

“Hate crimes and the devastation they cause communities have no place in this country. The Justice Department is committed to every tool and resource at our disposal to combat bias-motivated violence in all its forms,” said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta.

What does the FBI data say?

The updated FBI dataset for 2021 included all law enforcement agency hate crime incident reporting regardless of the number of months or quarters. While the NIBRS 2021 hate crime dataset reported 7,262 incidents and 8,673 related offenses as being motivated by bias toward race, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender, and gender identity, the supplemental hate crime dataset reports involve 10,840 incidents and 12,411 related offenses.

Victims of Hate Crime Incidents

- Over 10,500 single-bias incidents involved 12,411 victims.

A percent distribution of victims by bias type shows that

64.5% of victims were targeted because of the offenders’ race/ethnicity/ancestry bias,

15.9% were targeted because of the offenders’ sexual-orientation bias,

14.1% were targeted because of the offenders’ religious bias,

3.2% were targeted because of the offenders’ gender identity bias,

1.4% were targeted because of the offenders’ disability bias, and

1.0% were targeted because of the offenders’ gender bias.

- There were 310 multiple-bias hate crime incidents that involved 411 victims.

Offenses by Crime Category

- Of the 8,327 hate crime offenses classified as crimes against persons in the updated 2021 dataset,

43.2% were intimidation,

35.5% were simple assault, and

20.1% were aggravated assault.

19 rapes and 18 murders were reported as hate crimes.

The remaining 70 hate crime offenses classified as crimes against persons were reported in the category of other.

- Of the 3,817 hate crime offenses classified as crimes against property, 71.2% were acts of destruction/damage/vandalism.

- 267 additional offenses were classified as crimes against society. This crime category represents society’s prohibition against engaging in certain types of activity such as gambling, prostitution, and drug violations. These are typically victimless crimes in which property is not the object.