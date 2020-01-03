Hatsune Miku Will Perform Live At Coachella 2020 And She's Not A Human

Hatsune Miku or 'The First Sound from the Future' is confirmed to perform at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California in 2020. The 16-year-old pop star Hatsune is a virtual character created by Crypton Future Media who was originally sold as the face of the computer software which allowed users to generate their own music with her as a vessel. However, since her creation, more than 170,000 sounds have been created for her, with over 100 million hits on Youtube.

HATSUNE MIKU

COACHELLA 2020

FRIDAY APRIL 10 & 17 https://t.co/YnOtWCYe2Z — Hatsune Miku (@cfm_miku_en) January 3, 2020

What has driven the excitement of the festival-goers more this year is Hatsune's 3-D concert among other artists like Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris. It is peculiar and 'fantasising' for many lovers of music that Hatsune Miku is nothing but a singing voice synthesizer featured in more than 100,000 songs released worldwide.

Weekend 1 is sold out 🌴 Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

According to the official website of the software, 'Hatsune Miku has travelled an interesting path from vocal synthesizer product to beloved collaboratively constructed cyber celebrity with a growing user community across the world.'

Hologram performance

The computer-generated hologram projected performance on a giant glass screen, and the 'larger than life pop-star' who is 'not a human' is scheduled to perform on April 10 and April 17 this year at Coachella. Hatsune Miku, just a software-generated in Japan is the face of Google and Toyota, Givenchy muse, Pharrell collaborator, the opening act for Lady Gaga, and fashion magazine, cover girl. Hatsune Miku is more popularly known as a Vocaloid. Miku is reportedly only one of over 70 such vocaloids that have been developed in the past decade.

like I said!!! 2020 is miku's year and that's on PIERROT pic.twitter.com/uegWfnzwK5 — Joom-P (@joomidiot) January 3, 2020

