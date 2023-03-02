'Havana Syndrome Not Caused By Foreign Adversary': US Intel

Havana Syndrome, which has mysterious symptoms, is not caused by an energy weapon or foreign adversary, as per a US intelligence report. An unclassified version of the report was released on March 1 by the House intelligence committee. This conclusion was made after conducting a multi-year investigation into approximately 1,000 “anomalous health incidents” (AHIs) among US diplomats, spies, and other employees in US embassies and missions around the world. The symptoms that have been found in Havana syndrome victims include hearing loss, vertigo, brain injuries, and strange auditory sensations, among other symptoms.

Many victims suspect that this might be because of a targeted attack using some kind of directed energy weapon. To assess the Havana syndrome, seven intelligence agencies have undertaken the investigation. Out of seven, five intelligence agencies have determined that “available intelligence consistently points against the involvement of US adversaries in causing the reported incidents,” reported the Washington Post. As per those five intelligence agencies, "foreign adversary involvement is 'very unlikely'." Although while investigating roughly 1,500 cases in 96 countries, many have been linked to foreign campaigns such as malfunctioning air conditioning, medical illnesses, and ventilation systems, or electromagnetic waves coming from benign devices such as a computer mouse.

US intelligence study on Havana syndrome

The assessment by the intelligence agencies has involved a painstaking effort to analyse syndrome cases for patterns that could link them. Apart from this, a search has been done wherein they used forensics and geolocation data, for evidence of a directed energy weapon, an official told Washington Post. In some cases, the US detected among adversarial governments confusion about the allegations and suspicions that Havana syndrome was a US plot, reported Associated Press. According to unclassified reports, the intelligence agencies have judged "that there is no credible evidence that a foreign adversary has a weapon or collection device that is causing AHIs." Further, the panel was convened in 2021 by the director of national intelligence and the director of the CIA, which discovered that "some cases could not be explained by health or environmental factors."

Taking to Twitter, Attorney Mark S. Zaid wrote, ''Tomorrow the Intelligence Community issues awaited findings concerning #AHIs ("Anomalous Health Incidents") that will be very disconcerting. My firm represent abt 2 dozen fed victims. I plan to challenge the conclusions. We have already sued under #FOIA for the final report."

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has been receiving immense pressure to respond to Havana syndrome cases from government personnel who have reported injuries and their advocates, including members of Congress. In 2021, he signed the HAVANA Act, under which compensation has been given to people suffering from it. According to the US government, it has been undermined as “anomalous health incidents.”