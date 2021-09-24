'Have Brought Docs With Me..': Watch PM Modi's Witty Reply That Left Joe Biden In Splits

PM Modi on Friday held his first-ever in-person bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office at the White House. Joe Biden started his briefing on a lighter more as he pointed out that the chair PM Modi was occupying is “occupied almost every day by an Indian American" - a reference to US Vice President Kamala Harris. Following that, the US President shared a hilarious story of '5 Bidens' in India cracked up everyone assembled at the Oval Office.

"Maybe I shouldn't as these are not part of my remarks. When I was in Mumbai as Vice President I finished meeting with an executive of the chamber. An Indian press member asked me to do I have any relatives in India? I said I am not sure, but when I was elected as a 29-year-old kid in 1972 before I was sworn in I got a letter from a person named Biden (last name) from Mumbai."

"But, I was never able to follow up. The next morning during a press conference someone from the Indian press said that there are 5 Bidens in India. I admitted it jokingly and said that I found out that there was a captain George Biden who captained the East-India Tea company. That's hard for an Irish man to admit (in a sarcastic manner). And the end result was, apparently, I stayed and married an Indian woman and I have never been able to track it down, so hope from this meeting we will be able to track her down," added Biden.

To this, the Prime Minister replied, "You talked about Biden's surname in India. You had talked to me about this earlier. Later I have tried to search many documents, I have also brought documents. Maybe we will be able to take this matter forward and maybe some documents could be of use to you." On PM Modi's repartee, the room burst into peals of laughter, prompting Joe Biden to reply, "Oh we are related."

PM Modi's four-day visit to the US kickstarted on Thursday with the Indian Prime Minister's meetings with 5 top CEOs of American multinational companies, a bilateral meeting with Australian PM Scott Morrison, then a meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris and a joint statement by the two, and finally a meeting Japan's PM.

Glad to have met @VP @KamalaHarris. Her feat has inspired the entire world. We talked about multiple subjects that will further cement the India-USA friendship, which is based on shared values and cultural linkages. pic.twitter.com/46SvKo2Oxv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2021

(Image: @NarendraModi/Twitter)