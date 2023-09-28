'Have Safety Precaution In Place': Gen Milley In Response To Trump's Social Media Threat

United States Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley on Wednesday, September 27, said that he has ‘adequate safety precautions’ in place in response to former US President Donald Trump's threats. Trump had suggested that Gen. Milley must be executed for making a 'secret' phone call to China during the Trump administration. Trump, on his social-media network, Truth Social, wrote that Mark Milley’s phone call giving the reassurances to China after the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, was “an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH.”

Trump calls Gen. Milley 'a woke train wreck'

Milley responded to Trump's execution threats "in times gone by," saying that he has the "safety precautions" to protect himself and his family, according to Newsweek. Former Republican leader derided the US Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman as a "woke train wreck" for posing a security threat to the United States by ringing the People's Republic of China (PRC). Trump said that Milley's retirement on October 1 would "be a time for all citizens of the USA to celebrate," as he accused him of 'treason.' Former US President Donald Trump suggested that Milley's call to his Chinese counterpart in 2020 was an act against the United States. Trump criticised Milley saying that Milley warning China of an impending attack implies that he is guilty of a "treasonous act."

"This guy [Gen. Mark Milley] turned out to be a Woke train wreck who, if the Fake News reporting is correct, was actually dealing with China to give them a heads up on the thinking of the President of the United States," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. Former US President went on to add, that Milley's act was 'so egregious.'

Milley had defended his “secret” phone calls to his “Chinese counterpart” from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) with the SASC, saying that they were made in coordination with other defense department officials and were intended to assure PLA that the US wasn’t going to launch a military attack on the People’s Republic of China. Gen. Milley and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin both testified publicly before Senate lawmakers about the 'secret' calls made to Chinese counterparts and also detailed the entire incident in Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s new book Peril.

According to the video transcripts of Gen Milley's testimony, while he had agreed that it may not have been appropriate to hold a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart, several of former President Trump’s officials were aware that they were occurring. "I personally informed both Secretary of State [Mike] Pompeo and White House Chief of Staff [Mark] Meadows about the call, among other topics. Soon after that, I attended a meeting with Acting [Defense] Secretary [Chris] Miller, where I briefed him on the call," General Milley was heard in the footage telling the members of the Senate Armed Services Committee.