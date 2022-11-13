Have US Midterm Trends Made Joe Biden ‘stronger’ In Facing China’s Xi Jinping?

It seems like US President Joe Biden is heading into his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping with a headstrong approach, thanks to the better-than-expected outcome of the US midterm polls. Biden, who is set to meet his Chinese counterpart on Monday, spoke to journalists in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.

Talking about his first face-to-face meeting with Jinping since he took office on January 20, 2021, Biden said that he is feeling “good” and is “looking forward to the next couple of years,” Russian-state-controlled media outlet RT reported. When questioned if the midterm polls turning in favor of the Democrats impacts his meeting with Jinping, the US president said: “I know I'm coming in stronger, but I don't need that. I know Xi Jinping... I've always had straightforward discussions with him.” While the results of the US midterm polls are yet to be certified by election officials, major American news outlets have reported that the odds are in favour of the Democrats, who were initially apprehensive of the Republican Party’s “red wave.”

Biden, Jinping to meet on the sidelines of G20 in Bali

Biden and Jinping are set to meet next week in Indonesia’s Bali, on the sidelines of the G20 summit. According to the White House, the leaders will be holding talks over “efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication” and how to “responsibly manage the competition.” It is also speculated that the meeting will touch upon the China-Taiwan conflict.

“The Leaders will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between the United States and the [People’s Republic of China], responsibly manage competition, and work together where our interests align, especially on transnational challenges that affect the international community. The two leaders will also discuss a range of regional and global issues,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

However, Washington has decided to “brief” Taipei about the key result of the meeting, according to US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. The decision has sparked criticism from Beijing, which has claimed that doing so would be an “egregious” breach of diplomatic agreements and norms.