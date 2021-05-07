Hawaii: 6-year-old Narrowly Escapes Shark Attack, Says 'my Soul Left Body'

A six-year-old girl was left devastated after having a close encounter with a shark. The incident took place in Hawaii’s Kalama Beach where Anela Rezentes and her mother Shari Gouveia are a regular. However this weekend, Anela found an expected visitor while swimming in the shallow waters. Experts deem the marine creature to be a blacktip shark, a species known to hover near the coast in search of food.

'Anela might not have been the carnivore's target'

The spine-chilling incident was captured on the lens by the Shari who said that she was filming her little daughter playing with waves when she heard her yelling, “Shark”. Speaking to KITV4, Shari further revealed that while Anela did not suffer any injuries in the incident, it had left mental scars on her. The dramatic video starts with the six-year-old splashing and frolicking in the shallow water before turning around to see what appears to be a tail of a shark thrashing. The young girl immediately turns around and runs towards the beach, petrified.

In the light of the event, shark experts told KHON-TV that there are high chances that the blacktip shark came near the beach chasing a fish in the whitewash. This species feeds on fish and they routinely look for food in shallow waters. Hence, they concluded that Anela might not have been the carnivore's target.

This comes a few weeks after unconventional hostile behaviour from an octopus left the scientific community perplexed. While the eight-legged creatures are considered non-aggressive, one of them recently whipped a geologist swimming off the Australian coast.

According to a report by BBC, Australian geologist Lance Karlson, along with his two-year-old daughter, was strolling at the Geographe Bay when suddenly, the octopus raced through shallow water and attacked them. Karson quickly captured the whole incident on his mobile phone camera and shared it on Instagram. In the brief video, the octopus could be seen attempting to leap out of the sea and whip its tentacle towards Karlson.

Representative Image: Florida Museum of Natural History