Amid Heavy Rains In Hawaii, Governor Declares State Of Emergency & Orders Evacuation

Hawaii Governor David Ige on March 9 declared an emergency in the state after heavy rains brought floods, landslides and caused a dam to overflow on the island of Maui. According to CBC News, the land department said that the dam’s “unsatisfactory” condition forced evacuations of several thousand of people from communities threatened by rising waters. The poor weather condition also led the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management to direct people to leave Haleiwa, a community of a few thousands of people to the north of state capital Honolulu.

Ige on Tuesday said that the emergency proclamation makes state general funds available that can be used quickly and efficiently to help those impacted by the severe weather. He further informed that the poor weather was expected to run until Friday and said that flood advisories stayed in place for a second day. According to reports, the emergency declaration covered the countries of Hawai’i, Maui, Kalawao, O’ahu and Kaua’i, while the disaster relief period runs until May 8.

The local Hawaii media outlets further reported that two people were swept in raging waters. One of them, a 27-year-old man, was rescued by authorities. Search for the other would resume on Wednesday. So far, there are no other immediate reports of injuries or casualties.

Officials urge people to be vigilant

The heavy rains have damaged roads in Maui, leaving them impassable, with one bridge completely washed out and another displaced. The State emergency management officials have said that the rains led to the cresting of the Kaupakalua dam in the northern region of Haiku, prompting authorities to open evacuation shelters and urge people not to return home. The officials informed that six homes were heavily damaged or destroyed.

According to AP, the National Weather Service has reported that 13.2 inches of rain fell in the Haiku area of Maui's north coast. Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino’s has urged people to be vigilant because there were fears that landslides could happen. Further, the Maui Fire Department said that it responded to more than a dozen calls for help from residents trapped by rising waters.

