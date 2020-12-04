Hawaii Couple Boarded Flight Despite Testing Positive For COVID-19, Arrested

A Hawaii couple was detained at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) for boarding a flight despite a positive diagnosis for the novel COVID-19. The United Airlines plane, bound for Kauai, banned the couple stating that they are “no longer welcome on United flights”. In an official statement released on December 2, the airlines informed, “We have banned these customers and will investigate this matter.” Mayor of Kaua’i, Derek Kawakami, condemned the man and the woman, saying, that their actions were unacceptable as the two risked lives despite a pre-travel screening. The two were sent into mandatory isolation and were charged with second-degree reckless endangerment by the San Francisco authorities.

According to sources of local broadcaster KGO-TV, the airlines imposed the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for all travellers onboard United Airlines irrespective of the tests. The staff launched rigorous testing and contact tracing to detect more people that may have come in contact with the COVID-19 positive couple. The health and safety of the employees and the customers were of the highest priority, the airlines said in a statement. The travellers were asked to complete the mandatory 'Ready to Fly' checklist confirming that they have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, the airlines informed. However, despite the health safety measures in place the couple flouted the rules despite infected with the virus.

#COVID19 cases are on the rise. Our choices today matter this holiday season. Don't travel, #stayhome and celebrate with your immediate household only. Together, we can save lives and ensure a brighter future. pic.twitter.com/2zwljaCBvO — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management😷 (@SF_emergency) December 3, 2020

Arrested at Lihue Airport

According to a statement released by the Kauai Police Department, Wesley Moribe and Courtney Peterson, aged 46, residents of Wailua, Hawaii had put the lives of the passengers on board the flight “in danger of death.” The two were accompanied by a 4-year-old child, whose life, they equally risked given that there were no proven theories about kids immune to the infection. The couple was identified and arrested after they deplaned at the Lihue Airport and were charged on a bond of $1,000 each for bail by the deputies. San Francisco has witnessed a "dangerous" rise in new coronavirus case cases with the dread of a surge in hospitalizations that has pushed the healthcare systems to their maximum capacity. Gov. London Breed announced regional stay-at-home order to bring the rapidly spreading virus under control.

The Governor just announced a regional Stay at Home Order for areas close to reaching capacity in their hospitals.



This does not yet apply to San Francisco, but we're looking closely at local data and talking to our neighboring counties about next steps. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) December 3, 2020

