Hawaii's Coral Reefs Face Nature's Wrath With Extreme Rains & Floods Due To Climate Change

The destruction caused by flooding was evident as muddy rainwater surged from Hawaii's steep seaside mountains. Houses were destroyed and businesses were affected due to the floods. Highways were covered by landslides and streams and rivers were affected.

Hawaii's fishing and cultural tourism is worth $33 billion

Coral reefs are an important part of Hawaii's nearshore ocean environment and are important to the state's economy. Hawaii's reefs shield populated shorelines from massive ocean swells and storm surges caused by tropical storms. According to the United States Geological Survey, the benefit is valued at more than $860 million per year. According to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration funded study, if tourism, fishing, cultural value and other factors are added, the state’s reefs are worth more than $33 billion.

The floods that occurred in March have stalled over the islands and has caused two weeks of extremely heavy rains. National Weather Service Hydrologist Kevin Kodama said that the flood wave that started on Oahu's North Shore reached the town of Haleiwa. He said that there were 11 flash floods caused in March that made it the wettest in 15 years, reported by AP.

That’s a big challenge in Hawaii, where we have small, steep watersheds, he said. “Most of the basins in the state will produce flash flooding, he added.

Hawaii also has increased drainage caused by deforestation and grading on building sites and fields. The animals like goats, pigs, and deer graze on vegetation, causing coral erosion and sedimentation. The runoff carries fuel and oil from roads, as well as household chemicals, garbage, and pesticide all go into the ocean.

The change in ocean conditions, such as a freshwater influx, might harm coral health. Contaminants and soil from the ground collect on reefs, suffocating and killing coral. According to scientists, suspended material in the water can also block the sunlight that coral needs to live. Sewage is one of the most serious issues faced by Hawaii's reefs. There are about 88,000 cesspools in the United States.

(Inputs and Image from AP)