Donald Trump Defends Firing Intelligence Community Inspector, Says 'he Did A Terrible Job'

US President Donald Trump on April 4 defended his decision to fire the top US intelligence community watchdog Michael Atkinson from his position adding that the latter did a 'terrible job' in handling the complaint related to his impeachment trial. According to reports, Michael Atkinson on April 3 was served a notice by the Trump administration who asked him to vacate his office within 30 days.

Michael Atkinson was a key figure in the lead up to Trump's impeachment trial as he accepted a complaint from an unnamed whistleblower accusing the President of blatantly abusing his power to influence elections back home. Trump while talking to the press during his daily coronavirus briefings said, "He (Michael Atkinson) took a fake report, and he brought it to Congress."

Donald Trump said that after receiving the complaint Atkinson did not come and talk to him at the White House and rather decided to take it to Congress. Trump also took a jibe at the whistleblower, who still remains unidentified, calling him fake and politically biased. As per reports, Senator Charles Grassley, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, demanded a better explanation from Trump on Atkinson's firing. Senator Richard Burr while noting that Trump has the authority to fire Atkinson also praised the watchdog for doing his job.

Trump's impeachment trial

Donald Trump was accused of abusing the highest seat in the country by pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a gas company in Ukraine, as the President withheld $391 million in military aid that he later released. The US President was also accused of subsequently obstructing a congressional probe into his actions. The impeachment trial that began in the US Senate on January 16, 2020 ended with Trump's acquitted on February 5.

(Image Credit: AP)