'Heartbreaking' Atlanta Shootings Expose 'fear' In Asian Communities

After a shooting rampage left at least six Asian American women dead on Thursday, an incident flared allegedly due to a surge in racism and hate crime since the coronavirus pandemic hit the US, fear gripped the Asian communities across several states. New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang called the shooting in metro Atlanta “devastating” and “heartbreaking” saying that the fear has taken over the Asian population and there were questions about their safety. At a presser in Times Square, the mayoral front runner condemned Tuesday night’s shocking incident saying that a wave of insecurity has swept across the Asian Americans, as he called to increase the funding for the NYPD Asian Hate Crime Task Force to tackle the violence against ethnic communities in the US.

In a move prompted by the Asian American discrimination, a 21-year-old fatally shot nearly 8, including six Asian women in at least 3 metro spas in Atlanta. The police, although, is yet to determine the assaulter’s motive. However, in a statement, the Cherokee County sheriff capt. Jay Baker said that the suspect Robert Aaron Long believed that he had a sex addiction, and therefore he was pushed to go on a shooting rampage. The former was appointed a defense attorney by the Cherokee County Office of Indigent Defense earlier, who waived his statutory right to a First Appearance Hearing.

In the wake of rising hate crimes against the Asian origin population, before the Atlanta area's spa shooting, Cherokee County, Georgia’s public information officer Captain Jay Baker had shared images of racist T-shirts on his social media with text that evoked Anti-Asian sentiments.“Covid 19 imported virus from Chy-na,” the t-shirts read, as images were accessed via cached copy and the account was found linked with Baker from Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Several congressional members in the US senate denounced the “bigotry” against the Asian communities saying that the “fear and threat of violence” against the Asian ethnic groups shall be discussed nationally.

[A police officer watches as a body is taken from the Gold Spa massage parlor after a shooting. Credit: AP]

Congressional members condemn 'hate killing'

In a live-streamed speech from the Senate floor, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said: “We cannot allow the rising tide of bigotry against them, the intolerance against them, the prejudice against them, to go unchecked because in a multicultural society like ours, an attack on anyone group is an attack on everyone.” he called the shooting a despicable crime against Asians.

Meanwhile, Georgia Rep. Bee Nguyen condemned violence against Asian women who she said are now more fearful than ever due to the rise in “hate killings”. “This one fact alone highlights the vulnerability, the invisibility, and the isolation of working-class Asian women in our country,” Nguyen said, adding their “vulnerability makes them target”. Further, she said, “When they [Asian women] go missing, or when they die, the loss of their lives will not incite the same kind of rage, and they won't even be treated with the same humanity.” Both US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris condemned the racist shootings and said that they would meet the Asian-American leaders to "discuss the ongoing attacks and threats against the community."