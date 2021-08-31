'Heartwarming': New York Restaurant Feeding Homeless Man For Years Wins Hearts

From time to time, people prove that humanity is alive and well with their kind gestures and sympathetic acts and this story told by an Instagram user proves it. The post revealed that a restaurant in the United States is feeding a homeless man for over years. Thousands of netizens were moved by the generous act.

Homeless man asked to fill his plastic milk carton with water

According to the Instagram post which was shared four days ago, a homeless guy in Staten Island, New York, asked a Bagels N' Buns employee to fill his plastic milk carton with water. The server inquired as to why the man required the water. When the man replied, "To drink," he was directed to the cooler and instructed to fill his carton on his own.

The small part of the post read, "I would like to share what I witnessed the other morning at Bagels N’ Buns. I was waiting at the counter for an order and a homeless man asked one of the employees to please fill his half-gallon, plastic milk carton with water. The worker said, What are you going to use it for? Now I’m jumping the gun in my head, thinking he has to buy a bottle blah blah blah. The man said 'to drink', the employee told him to 'please go over to the cooler and get whatever size water he’d like.' He then filled up the milk carton as requested. The man thanked the employee for the water but said he was really hungry and could use a meal."

The homeless man has been fed by the eatery for years, according to the post which received a lot of appreciation on the Internet, with netizens being inspired by the restaurant's kind act. One Instagram user wrote, "I’m tearing up because I wasn’t expecting the ending." Another person commented, "Perfect example of respect." "So so sweet. I wish more people were like this," wrote the third commenter.

Another story of a restaurant feeding a homeless

In a similar situation, a North Dakota restaurant also set an example for humanity. A Twitter user shared a photo of a pizza parlour in the city that has a placard on its entrance. According to a sign posted on the door, a man had been digging through the pizzeria's rubbish bin for food since he couldn't afford to eat. The pizza employees were so moved by this that they decided to feed them free.

Image- @nextdoor/Instagram, @Steve Knutson/Unsplash