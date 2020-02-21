Roger Stone: Everything You Need To Know About Man Behind Trump's Empire

Roger Stone, a longtime confidant of US President Donald Trump was sentenced to more than three years of prison on Thursday for obstructing a congressional investigation. Here’s everything you should know about the man who created the real estate mogul’s political career.

Get Me Roger Stone

Stone who has worked with Republicans since the 1970s also has an infamous tattoo of Richard Nixon on his back. In the 1990s, Stone worked as a lobbyist for Trump's casino business and later helped Trump's unsuccessful White House run in 2000. In 2017, a documentary titled Get Me Roger Stone written and directed by Dylan Bank, Daniel DiMauro and Morgan Pehme was released on Netflix. According to the Netflix documentary, the strategist reportedly encouraged Trump to run for the presidency again.

The charges

The 67-year-old was found guilty in November 2019 on seven counts of lying to the congress, obstruction and witness tampering. He was found lying to the House of Intelligence committee about his attempts to contact Wikileaks. Wikileaks is the website which released damaging information about Trump’s 2016 rival Presidential candidate, Hilary Clinton.

Donald Trump's Reaction

Soon after judge Amy Berman Jackson pronounced the sentence, US President decried it calling it ‘unfair.’ The case was marked by Justice department’s about-face sentencing decision and the very evident war between President Trump and Attorney General William Barr who said that President was undermining the department’s independence and making it impossible for him to do his job. The US president later took to Twitter to write, “What has happened to Roger Stone should never happen to anyone in our Country again.”

According to media reports, the initial recommendation by prosecutors stated that Stone should serve seven to nine years behind bars. However, in a surprising development, he was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison and fined $20,000, international media reported.





