Here Is PM Modi's Schedule On The 1st Day Of His Historic State Visit To US

The schedule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first official State visit to the United States was announced by Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra in a special MEA press conference in New Delhi on June 19.

The Indian Prime Minister departed from New Delhi on June 20 to commence his historic State visit to the United States. Though he has visited the US on multiple occasions for both bilateral and multilateral engagements, this will be PM Narendra Modi's first official State visit to the US. PM Modi will also become the first Indian Prime Minister to address the US Congress twice. Former US Ambassador to India Tim Roemer said that only "important partners" receive the honor to do so.

PM Modi will reach New York on June 20 and will be welcomed by a group of Indian - Americans as he lands at the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland near Washington DC.

New York

PM Modi will hit the ground running. His itinerary on Day 1 (June 21) begins with paying respects to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi installed on the North Lawns of United Nations Headquarters. In a historic occasion, the Prime Minister will then lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UN Headquarters in New York on the morning of June 21. The UN General Assembly had on December 11, 2014 adopted a resolution proclaiming June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

The PM will then meet a cross section of prominent US personalities and thought leaders, including CEOs in New York before departing for Washington DC for the second leg of his US visit.

Washington DC

Post the PM's arrival in Washington DC on June 21, he is scheduled to attend an event focused on "Skilling For Future". The event will essentially try to bring out the key complementarities and objectives that both countries seek to promote and achieve in the field of capacity building.

In the evening, there will be a private engagement between US President Joe Biden and PM Narendra Modi following which the POTUS and First Lady Jill Biden will be hosting an intimate private dinner for the Indian PM.