Here Is Why Melania Unhappy About Ex-US President Donald Trump’s White House Comeback Plan

As the 60th presidential election in the United States is scheduled to take place on November 5, 2024, Donald Trump on Tuesday was widely anticipated to declare his intention to run again for the presidency in 2024. Despite indications that his hold on the Republican Party is eroding, former US president Trump has been getting ready to begin his third campaign for the White House. As per PTI, he hopes to move past his poor midterm losses and defy history. Even though Trump is truly all in, the former first lady, Melania Trump never seemed to relish her time at the White House.

Melania has faced a series of situations which has made it difficult for her to enjoy herself as the first lady. She made headlines quite a few times when she wore a jacket that read: "I really don't care, do u?" on a visit to a migrant detention center in Texas as well as when she was seen to be batting her husband's hand away on the pathways of Air Force One. She was also heard complaining in leaked audio about having to organise its Christmas decorations, the Independent reported.

Besides this, as per the Independent report, in September of last year, a family adviser clearly told Politico, "If he runs, she will be right there", however, the person added, “She’s not going to have her own rallies. But did she ever?”

Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention that any former president would consider it remarkable to launch another campaign, much less one who made history by becoming the first to be twice impeached and whose term was brought to an end by his supporters brutally storming the US Capitol in a deadly attempt to prevent the orderly transfer of power on January 6, 2021.

Melania Trump did not enjoy media coverage of her during the midterm elections

Meanwhile, Melania Trump did not enjoy media coverage of her during the midterm elections, particularly the portion where it was said that Donald Trump had held her responsible for encouraging Mehmet Oz to run for the Senate in Pennsylvania, according to CNN.

A post-election day news report claimed that Melania Trump received the brunt of Trump's ire following Mehmet Oz's defeat in his bid for the US Senate. According to two individuals acquainted with Trump's mindset, he has also been disconnected from Melania Trump. In a speech this year, Donald Trump claimed that his wife was a huge admirer of Oz. The New York Times reported that Donald Trump blamed Melania Trump for his support of the TV doctor.

Additionally, Melania Trump does not love appearing in news articles, and shortly after, Trump was apologising to her on Truth Social for what he termed "made up" claims about her involvement. However, according to the two, the harm had already been done. In addition, everyone avoids the former president when he is upset, even his wife.

Notably, a number of other criminal investigations into Trump are also intensifying, including one by the Justice Department investigating the hundreds of sensitive documents that were found in boxes and drawers at his Mar-a-Lago club.

(Image: AP)