Here's A Look At US President Joe Biden’s Winter COVID-19 Plan In 10 Simple Points

Amid rising concerns about the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, US President Joe Biden has unveiled a new winter plan in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus. According to the recent announcement by President Biden, he reiterated his vision to keep a vigil on the new variant while keeping the economy unrestricted in order to escape a new low.

In his 25 minute speech on Thursday, Biden urged Americans to refrain from panicking and appealed to the authorities to work scientifically. During his speech, he appealed to US citizens to get vaccinated to fight the deadly virus.

President Biden's 10-point winter COVID plan

1) Boosters for All Adults: The Biden Administration has made booster shots free and convenient at over 80,000 locations nationwide. To date, over 41 million Americans have already received a booster shot, including half of the eligible seniors. Moreover, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued updated guidance recommending that every adult get a booster.

2) Expanding free at-home testing for Americans: President Biden announced new steps to ensure that Americans have access to free at-home testing. He also announced providing cheap and best kits and added those who purchase the kit will get reimbursement from their group health plan or health insurance. Around 50 million tests kits will be made available to rural clinics.

3) Stronger public health protocols for safe international travel: Last month, the Biden administration implemented stronger international travel protocols, including requirements for foreign travellers to be fully vaccinated. On the day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced that the Omicron variant is a matter of concern, the Administration also took immediate steps to restrict travel from the countries where the new COVID variant had been detected. He also urged citizens to continue wearing masks during international or other public travel – as well as in transportation hubs such as airports or indoor bus terminals to battle COVID-19 this winter.

4) Strengthening global pre-departure testing protocols: Biden said the United States will tighten pre-departure testing protocols by requiring all inbound international travellers to test within one day of departure globally, regardless of nationality or vaccination status. This tighter testing timeline provides an added degree of public health protection as scientists continue to assess the Omicron variant.

5) Protecting workplaces to keep businesses open: According to Biden, to protect the progress made in the past 10 months, he pledged to ensure vaccination to all the employees associated either with the government organisations or private firms. He also urged the businesses to continue caring for workers during the COVID-19 period. "No business should shut down this winter because of COVID-19," Biden said.

6) Deployment of additional Rapid Response Teams to help battle rising cases: Biden announced new actions to help states battle any potential COVID-19 outbreaks this winter, including the Omicron variant. The COVID-19 Surge Response Teams will be mobilised to address critical needs on the ground, including personnel, therapeutics, and technical expertise. Besides, he also announced to allocate $20 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan to strengthen the Medical Reserve Corps (MRC).

7) Commitment to global vaccination efforts: President reaffirmed his commitment to helping vaccinate the globe, and call on other countries to do the same to combat this pandemic globally and help prevent the development of new variants. As of now, he noted the United States has committed to donating 1.2 billion doses to the world.

8) Vaccinations to Protect Our Kids and Keep Our Schools Open: The President announced new actions to get more kids aged 5 and older vaccinated and to keep the schools open. Biden noted that when he assumed office, more than half the schools in our country were closed. However, now, 99% of schools across the country are fully open and in person.

9) Securing enough supply and ensuring pills: The Biden administration is taking steps to secure 13 million doses of antiviral courses to ensure ample supply for Americans who need treatment. As per the US President's announcement, the number is six times the number of COVID-19 hospitalisations reported throughout this entire year.

10) Providing every resource to the FDA: President Biden said he supports the independent scientific review of a vaccine for those individuals under the age of 5 and will provide the FDA with any needed resources to do this safely and as quickly as possible once data is submitted to the agency.

(Image: AP)