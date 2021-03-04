Here's How Tom Hanks And Stephen Colbert Helped Revive A Struggling Book Store

A book store, that was struggling to keep itself open during the COVID-19 pandemic, received one of the best gifts from Stephen Colbert of The Late Show and actor Tom Hanks. Foggy Pine Books, situated in Boone, North Carolina, was picked by Colbert's show to be featured in an advertisement voiced by Tom Hanks asking to support the business of the store. The advertisement helped boost orders for the store, which until last month was seeking donations to fund its business.

"Our holiday season went quite well but winter is generally a really tough time for us. We expected lowered sales in January, as follows our typical sales pattern, and we were not surprised to see that we didn’t meet our goal last month. We sold 836 books during January. If you already have all the books you need right now but still want to help, check out the GoFundMe linked in our profile or make a donation via the tip jar on our website," the store wrote last month on its Instagram handle.

How the store received help?

Colbert's team stumbled upon the page while looking for a struggling business that they could support. The team decided to help Foggy Pine Books and aired an advertisement featuring Tom Hanks. The book store started receiving hundreds of orders immediately after the advertisement aired. The peak lasted for a few hours before going down. But the store says it is still higher than the orders they used to get before the help from Colbert and Hanks.

In the advertisement, Tom Hanks can be heard saying that Foggy Pine Books have every genre of books he is interested in reading, including books on World War II. "We are so incredibly grateful for your support & to have the chance to connect so many readers to wonderful books," the store said after it was overwhelmed with orders from all across the world.

