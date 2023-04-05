Here's How Various Lawmakers Reacted To Donald Trump's Historic Arraignment

Former US President Donald Trump is facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in New York, as revealed by an unsealed indictment. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges, which resulted from a grand jury investigation into hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

After the former US President Donald Trump's arraignment on Tuesday, several lawmakers, both those who support him and those who oppose him, have issued statements. Trump's arraignment on the 34 felony counts comes at a time when he is seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

Here are some of the reactions to his arraignment:

McCarthy accuses Manhattan DA of seeking to interfere in elections

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of seeking to interfere in the elections and said Congress will hold him accountable.

“Alvin Bragg is attempting to interfere in our democratic process by invoking federal law to bring politicized charges against President Trump, admittedly using federal funds, while at the same time arguing that the peoples’ representatives in Congress lack jurisdiction to investigate this farce. Not so. Bragg’s weaponization of the federal justice process will be held accountable by Congress,” McCarthy tweeted.

Alvin Bragg is attempting to interfere in our democratic process by invoking federal law to bring politicized charges against President Trump, admittedly using federal funds, while at the same time arguing that the peoples’ representatives in Congress lack jurisdiction to… — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) April 4, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene led a protest

On Tuesday, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene attended a protest that was held on the other side of the street from the Manhattan criminal court where former President Donald Trump was being arraigned. The Republican from Georgia addressed the audience using a megaphone and was greeted by both supporters and detractors.

Today, I came to New York City to peacefully and patriotically make my voice heard: “PRESIDENT TRUMP DID NOTHING WRONG!” pic.twitter.com/pdsYYogDyx — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 4, 2023

Despite the small size of the crowd, they gathered around Greene in the park that was situated opposite the courthouse. During her speech, she referred to Trump as the "leading Republican presidential candidate for 2024" and expressed her view that "this injustice cannot be tolerated in the United States of America. No more."

Democrats are destroying democracy! pic.twitter.com/LmnTU8eTR3 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 4, 2023

Dangerous precedent: GOP Senator Mitt Romney

Senator Mitt Romney of the GOP, who has been a vocal critic of former President Trump, recently voiced his disapproval of what he perceived as an overreach by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Romney argued that such actions set a "dangerous precedent."

"I believe President Trump’s character and conduct make him unfit for office," Romney said in a statement. "Even so, I believe the New York prosecutor has stretched to reach felony criminal charges in order to fit a political agenda. No one is above the law, not even former presidents, but everyone is entitled to equal treatment under the law. The prosecutor’s overreach sets a dangerous precedent for criminalizing political opponents and damages the public’s faith in our justice system."

My statement on the indictment announcement: https://t.co/xwP8Y2zi87 — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) April 4, 2023

Shameful: House GOP Chair Elise Stefanik

House GOP Chair Elise Stefanik, a key Trump ally, called Trump's arrest “shameful,” adding that it would help him in his bid for the White House.

My full statement on the unprecedented and corrupt arrest of President Trump: pic.twitter.com/yKgfo39pCR — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) April 4, 2023

“President Trump continues to skyrocket in the polls, and just like with the Russia hoax and both sham impeachments, President Trump will defeat the latest witch-hunt, defeat Joe Biden, and will be sworn in as President of the United States in January 2025,” she said in a statement.

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan tweeted, “equal justice under the law, unless you’re a Republican running for president,” after Trump was arraigned. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise retweeted Jordan’s post.

Equal justice under the law, unless you’re a Republican running for president. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) April 4, 2023

Senator Marsha Blackburn

Trump ally Sen. Marsha Blackburn accused Bragg of being politically motivated in his investigation in a number of tweets today. In one tweet, Blackburn called Bragg a “radical left-wing activist abusing his power in an attempt to help Biden remain in office.”

This is one of the most wasteful, corrupt, and politically-motivated attempts to take down a Republican candidate. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 5, 2023

Senator JD Vance

GOP Sen. JD Vance tweeted that “Bragg’s entire career is about normalizing violent crime. Just crazy that he’s bringing this weak case in the middle of a presidential election.” The Ohio senator, who was once a Trump critic, has embraced Trump and already endorsed him in the 2024 presidential race.

Bragg’s entire career is about normalizing violent crime. Just crazy that he’s bringing this weak case in the middle of a presidential election. https://t.co/WN5DSCRQUP — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) April 4, 2023

Senator Tim Scott

GOP Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, who is weighing a 2024 presidential run, slammed Bragg ahead of the indictment, saying that he “doesn’t prosecute criminals, yet weaponises the law against his political enemies.”

‘Law has finally caught up with Donald Trump’: Democrat Rashida Tlaib

“History will remember Donald Trump not only as the first president to be impeached twice, but the first president to be indicted on criminal charges,” the Michigan representative and Democrat said in a statement.

“Today, the law has finally caught up with Donald Trump and his corrupt and reckless behavior. No one is above the law, no matter how rich or powerful they are.”

‘Great courage’: Democrat Joaquin Castro

“While the arraignment of a former president is unprecedented, the Manhattan district attorney has shown great courage in holding Donald Trump accountable,” the Texas Democrat said in a statement.

‘Somber moment’: Democrat Adam Schiff

“A somber moment in the life of our country when it’s necessary to arraign a former president on criminal charges,” Schiff, a California Democrat, said on Tuesday afternoon on Twitter.

“As the case falls to the DA to prove, we must recognise what is most important: Even the most powerful are held to account, and that nobody is above the law.” Schiff was the lead prosecutor in the Senate impeachment trial of Trump in 2020.

‘Bad day’: Republican Marco Rubio

“Today is a bad day for all of us & we are all going to regret it for a very long time,” Rubio, a Florida Republican and former 2016 presidential candidate, tweeted.

Today is a bad day for all of us & we are all going to regret it for a very long time pic.twitter.com/Nc2oMpeFz0 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 4, 2023

“Today we set the new normal that if you really want to take someone down, nothing should stop you. You should be able to manipulate the law anyway you want to charge someone.” Rubio added that the charges against Trump were “absurd”.

‘Take responsibility’: Democrat Jamaal Bowman

“Take responsibility, hold yourself accountable and go away,” the New York Democrat said when reporters asked if he had a message for Trump.

‘I stand w/Trump’: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

“I stand w/Trump & will always fight against those who want to destroy our Republic,” Paxton, a Republican, said in a tweet.

The left's weaponization of the justice system to go after Trump, shows there is no limit, they'll use it to go after the mom at school board meetings or anyone with conservative values.



I stand w/Trump & will always fight against those who want to destroy our Republic. #Trump pic.twitter.com/RIfvfyeIwK — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) April 4, 2023

‘Protests must be peaceful’: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

Schumer, a New York Democrat, tweeted: “I believe that Donald Trump will have a fair trial that follows the facts and the law. There’s no place in our justice system for any outside influence or intimidation in the legal process. As the trial proceeds, protest is an American right, but all protests must be peaceful.

I believe that Donald Trump will have a fair trial that follows the facts and the law. There’s no place in our justice system for any outside influence or intimidation in the legal process. As the trial proceeds, protest is an American right, but all protests must be peaceful. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 4, 2023

‘Immoral man’: Democrat Madeleine Dean

“Mr. Trump was a president of many firsts — none of which were good for our country. His arraignment is another first — all of his own making,” tweeted the Pennsylvania Democrat, adding that the twice-impeached president was “an immoral man” and a “corrupt citizen”.

No one should be above the law.



Today proved that.



Mr. Trump was a president of many firsts — none of which were good for our country.



His arraignment is another first — all of his own making.



An immoral man. Corrupt citizen.



Twice-impeached former President. — Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (@RepDean) April 4, 2023

‘Baseless’: Texan Republican Ted Cruz

“The indictment of Donald Trump is wholly political and baseless,” the Texas Republican said on Twitter.

The indictment of Donald Trump is wholly political and baseless.



Don’t miss the latest pod with @benfergusonshow were we answer your questions.



Listen here:https://t.co/ZFBXTYHJlJ



Watch here:https://t.co/KGVRBwGkob pic.twitter.com/ulT4FHuGWa — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 4, 2023

‘I stood by Trump’: New York Republican George Santos

“I stood by Trump from the moment he came down the escalator, I voted for him in the primary and twice for president in the general elections,” the newly elected Republican representative from New York wrote on Twitter.

I stood by Trump from the moment he came down the escalator, I voted for him in the primary and twice for president in the general elections. Today I showed up, because that’s what real supporters do, they show up for your best and your worse days.#Trump2024NowMorethanEver pic.twitter.com/Qyh7B184XL — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) April 4, 2023

“Today I showed up, because that’s what real supporters do, they show up for your best and your worse days.”

‘Long time coming’: Trump's niece, Mary Trump

“The events in New York City have, obviously, been a long time coming. This is a historic day and the implications of what’s about to happen at the courthouse in Lower Manhattan will have massive implications for this country,” the niece of the former president said in a tweet.

A lot of people have asked me how I'm feeling today.



The events in New York City have, obviously, been a long time coming. This is a historic day and the implications of what's about to happen at the courthouse in Lower Manhattan will have massive implications for this country.… pic.twitter.com/1KLOMNMIhx — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) April 4, 2023

“Donald has eluded accountability for so long and left so much destruction in his wake that there is a lot to take in,” she added with the hashtag “#HappyIndictmentDay.”

There has been no response from Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, according to CNN.