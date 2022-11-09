Here's What Donald Trump's Son Tweeted As Republicans Surge In US Midterm Polls

On November 9, Donald Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter, “Bloodbath!!!”, in his first reaction to the Republican surge in the US midterm election. It would be a huge victory for the party, said former US president Donald Trump, who is backed by most of the Republican candidates in the midterm elections.

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, who was present in the crowd at Donald Trump's speech, said that it is very early to tell what the election results will be. Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage said, "This idea of a red tsunami, I'm not convinced that's going to happen. It is going to be a victory, perhaps a very narrow majority in the Senate and a majority in the House." Further added, "I fully expect for him to announce next Tuesday."

Bloodbath!!! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 9, 2022

Some voters across the country reported problems faced with voting machines which are affecting mostly conservative or republican areas posted on the Truth Social Donald Trump. Donald Trump wrote, "Can this possibly be true when a vast majority of Republicans waited for today to Vote? Here we go again? The people will not stand for it!!!."

Trump was seen in Palm Beach, Florida, alongside his wife Melania Trump, and voted in the elections. Donald Trump said that he expected a very big night for the Republicans and that it would be very exciting to watch.

Who could win the midterm elections?

In modern American history, only thrice the presidential party gained seats in Congress in midterm elections when the entire House of Representatives and a third of the Senate goes to the polls (1934, 1998, and 2002). This election is a test of Biden's presidency. These midterm elections are also seen as a referendum.

According to the poll surveys, President Joe Biden, whose party is democratically elected by the people of America is in control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives. However, the loss of both or one would surely impact the Biden presidency in unprecedented ways in the coming two years until the 2024 presidential elections.