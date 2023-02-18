Here's Why Afghan Evacuees In US Are On Verge Of Losing Their Deportation Protections

Thousands of Afghan refugees in the United States, who were evacuated after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, could possibly lose their work permits and deportation protections. According to CBS News, unpublished government data shows that the fate of these refugees now lies in the hands of Congress. Citing the figures of the Department of Homeland Security, fewer than 5,000 to 77,000 Afghans were resettled in the US and secured a permanent legal status. However, the legislation to make them permanent residents in the country is floundering in Congress.

According to CBS, without congressional intervention, those afghan refugees who lack permanent legal status could lose their authorisation to work and live in the United States by July this year. As of now the US had approved only 4,775 applications from Afghan asylum seekers or has provided them with special visa status if they aided the American forces during evacuation. However, the fate of the remaining Afghan evacuees remains unclear. Thousands of Afghan refugees fled to the United States after the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021. The authoritarian regime has imposed several draconian laws in the country that have received international condemnation from all around the world.

Concerns of Republican lawmakers are the reason behind the delay

The act named ‘The Afghan Adjustment Act” will enable thousands of refugees to gain permanent residency in the United States of America. While the proposal has significant bipartisan support, several Republican lawmakers have expressed their concerns over how these Afghan refugees were vetted. This reluctance is part of the reason why the Act is yet to see the light of day in the US Congress.

In 2021, the evacuees who lacked permanent status when arriving in the United States of America were granted “parole” to stay in the country for 2 years. This “parole” is an immigration classification that allows foreign citizens to live in the United States temporarily on humanitarian or public interest grounds. According to CBS, the Biden administration stopped giving out these parole in September 2022. From then on, future afghan arrivals were admitted to the United States with Permanent Status. With the delay in approving the Afghan Adjustment Act, the fate of tens of thousands of Afghan refugees remains unclear.