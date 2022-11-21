Here's Why Bill Gates Once Drank Water From 'faecal Sludge' & 'smelled Pit Latrine Odour'

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates once admitted that he drank 'faecal sludge' in a late-night interview with Jimmy Fallon. He made this statement in a post to commemorate World Toilet Day. As per the Daily Star report, the fifth-richest person in the world said on LinkedIn, “I've done some weird c**p over the years: I drank water from faecal sludge and smelled pit latrine odour.”

Furthermore, Gates emphasised that even though a few people laughed at his antics, his main objective has always been to raise awareness of inadequate sanitation, a problem that affects 3.6 billion people worldwide. He clarified that the 2015 stunt was aimed to increase attention for the Omniprocessor, a device that converts faeces into water and power.

According to Bill Gates, "Thanks to scientists and engineers from around the world, we're getting closer to new solutions that will prevent disease and illness."

Gates further connected a blog post he had written in July 2021 in which he had discussed the rise of poor sanitation as the global population keeps growing, Lad Bible reported.

'Living without a toilet is more than an inconvenience': Microsoft co-founder

Apart from this, through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a nonprofit organisation that he co-founded with his ex-wife, the billionaire is now committed to addressing a number of global problems. And while his most recent post was amusing in a lighthearted way, it also made reference to a subject that has been important to his heart-- the availability of good sanitation in less developed nations, the Daily Star reported.

In the month of July, Bill Gates made a post on the matter on his blog, saying, "Living without a toilet is more than an inconvenience. It's dangerous. Unsafe sanitation means contaminated water, soil, and food. It causes illness and death".

Notably, Gates posed next to a beaker of human waste during a lecture in Beijing in 2018 to draw attention to the problem, and in Geneva, Switzerland's Firmenich, a family-owned fragrance and flavour firm, invited him to take "a giant whiff of pit latrine odour" in 2016. The scent, in his words, was "foul and made me wince." He even described that it smelled like a mixture of "sewage stink, barnyard sweat, and bitter ammonia topped off with vomit".

The Covid-19 outbreak, according to Gates, provided a "powerful reminder" of the work that has to be done to prevent and treat dangerous diseases, but he also noted how the sanitation situation "can be solved."

(Image: AP)