'Hesitation Is A Thing Of Past,' Says US Envoy To India Eric Garcetti On India-US Ties

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said that the “hesitation” between the US and India in establishing a consolidated relationship was a thing of the past. During an exclusive conversation with Republic TV on Tuesday, the US diplomat threw light on the growing ties between the two countries and mentioned that it is more than just about “aligned” interests. When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2016 speech in which he insisted that India and the US have “overcome the hesitation of history”, Garcetti stated that such hesitations were a thing of the past.

“There is no question that the days of hesitation are the days of the past and we have been accelerating this relationship for many years,” Garcetti remarked during an exclusive chat with Republic TV. “I will say that this visit by the Prime Minister would turbo charge this even further, in a way we see not just defence cooperation, coproduction, research and development but all exercises now,” he added. The US ambassador to India mentioned that India does more military exercises with the US than any other nation on the face of this earth and made it clear that India-US ties are not just about “aligned interests”.

“This is not just about aligned interests and transactions that are in both of our interests. This is about a relationship that’s deep, not just between our leaders but between our people,” Garcetti said. During the thought-provoking chat, the US diplomat also touched upon India-US collaboration to combat terrorism. He insisted that both nations are collectively traumatised by “terrorism”.

‘Rana extradition indicates that India and US are working closely together': Garcetti

During his chat with Republic TV, Garcetti stated that terrorism unites both the country and touched upon the extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana. “Unfortunately terror does unite us. We have both been traumatised and victimised by terror,” Garcetti said. “We stand shoulder to shoulder, arm in arm with Indian counterparts. I think that the ‘Rana Extradition’ is a perfect case in point, that we are working so closely together,” he added.

Earlier this month, a US court approved the extradition of Chicago-based businessman Tahawwur Rana to India. Rana is wanted in India, for his role in the devastating 2008 terror attack that jolted the city of Mumbai. Rana was convicted in 2011 for supporting the militant group which spearheaded the attack. In the Tuesday interview, Garcetti insisted that borders will not stop both the country to combat terrorism. “It is not just about bringing to justice what has happened in the past but preventing tragedy from happening in the future. If somebody does wrong in India or if someone does wrong in the United States as a terrorist, we will bring them to justice no matter where it occurs,” he stated.

From 2016 to 2023, India-US ties have come a long way

In the year 2016, Prime Minister Modi told the US Congress that India and US have overcome “the hesitations of history”. “Today, our relationship has overcome the hesitations of history,” PM Modi said. “Comfort, candour and convergence define our conversations,” he added. During his historic speech, the Indian premier insisted that both nations should work together to “convert shared ideals into practical cooperation”. For the past two years, the position of US ambassador to India was lying vacant, until Garcetti assumed the office in March this year. Prime Minister will pay a state visit to the United States on June 22 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden. PM Modi’s upcoming visit to the US indicates that both have indeed overcome ‘the hesitation of history’.