'Hey Goodbye Trump': Biden's Granddaughter Celebrates His Win With Sassy Video | WATCH

As Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were announced the 46th US President-elect and Vice President-elect, Maisy Biden, the former vice president’s granddaughter, celebrated the news on social media with a hilarious TikTok video. The Associated Press had called the Democratic Challenger as the winner with a clear majority of 290 electoral votes as opposed to 214 for the Republican leader on November 7. While taking to TikTok, the 18-year-old not just celebrated her grandfather’s win, but also Trump’s loss.

The video, which has gone viral on Twitter, is set to ‘Na Na Hey Hey- Kiss Him Goodbye’ by The Belmonts. In the clip, one can see Maisy posing in a shirt which had the face of Biden and the words ‘the vice president’ written underneath. The 18-year-old crossed out the word “vice” with a permanent marker leaving it to read, “Joe, The President”. The caption of the video read, “hey hey hey goodbye Trump”.

MAISY BIDEN I KNOW THATS RIGHT! pic.twitter.com/kIH1vpQN2K — bella (@YONCEHlVE) November 8, 2020

While Maisy’s video on Twitter alone has garnered hundreds of views, she, however, wasn’t the only granddaughter to have celebrated the news on social media. Naomi Biden, who is the former vice president’s eldest granddaughter, also shared an intimate photo of the family on the election.

Biden prepares to confront national crisis

Meanwhile, since his projected win, Biden has been addressing the nation, setting up the coronavirus task force, speaking with world leaders including Trump allies and has also begun vetting potential cabinet members and delivering policy speeches. Biden has shrugged off Trump’s fierce refusal to accept the election outcome as “inconsequential” and vowed, “to get right to work”. He is preparing to confront duelling national crises that actively threaten the health, safety and economic security of millions of Americans irrespective of the political debate.

The former vice president is betting that his low-key approach and bipartisan outreach — a sharp reversal from the current president's style — will help him govern effectively on Day One. However, days before he will be inaugurated, Trump and his allies seemed determined to make his transition as difficult as possible. Republicans are increasingly eyeing a December deadline to publicly accept the election result, giving the President time and space to exhaust his legal challenges.

