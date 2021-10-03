High-level US Delegation Visits Haiti; Discusses Migrant, Security Issues With Officials

US National Security Council (NSC) informed that Brian Nichols, assistant US Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, led an American team to Haiti, where officials discussed the country's security situation and the issue of repatriating migrants. According to NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne, the delegation arrived in Haiti on September 30 and met with representatives from Haitian civil society and political stakeholders, according to news agency Sputnik. He further stated that the delegation also met with Prime Minister Ariel Henry and foreign minister Claude Joseph to reaffirm US commitment to humane migrant repatriation, a desire for a complete and transparent investigation into President Moise's assassination, and a recognition that improving Haiti's security situation is critical to both Haiti and the US.

After meeting with Haitian officials, Nichols told the media that the US is dedicated to assisting the Haitian people in achieving their goals and implementing their own vision. He said the meeting with the Prime Minister was fruitful and that the US is supporting a consensus and comprehensive approach. "The future of Haiti is in the hands of its people, and the United States is dedicated to helping them in their efforts to restore prosperity and security to their country," he was quoted as saying by The Associated Press (AP). As Haiti grapples with a spike in gang-related violence, Nichols said a technical team from the US State Department's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement would visit next week, followed by the bureau's assistant secretary. It should be mentioned here that the US government was criticised recently for its treatment of the Haitian migrants, reported The AP.

US official apologises for the treatment meted out to Haitian migrants at the US-Mexico border

Juan Gonzalez, the US National Security Council’s senior director for the Western Hemisphere, who visited Haiti along with Nichols, apologised for the treatment of Haitian migrants at the US-Mexico border, adding that this is not how border personnel or the Department of Homeland Security should have acted. In August, Haiti was struck by a terrible earthquake, killing over 2,000 people, in addition to poverty, chronic gang violence, and a political crisis following the assassination of former President Jovenel Moise on July 7. Meanwhile, last month, over 15,000 migrants, largely from Haiti, landed in Del Rio, Texas, forcing the authority to proclaim a state of emergency and send more state police officers and National Guard troops to combat the influx. Over a dozen aircraft have been scheduled to Haiti to transfer approximately 2,000 people who attempted to cross the US southern border, reported Sputnik.

Image: AP