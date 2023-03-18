Highest Rate In Maternal Death Among US Women In 60 Years: Report

The federal data study shows that the US' maternal deaths rate has surgesd to the highest rate significantly yet again in 2021 in 60 years. Women in the US have died due to pregnancy or childbirth each year in these 60 years, as per the data. In the report shared by CNN, the rates among black women have been recorded as twice as high as those of white women. The United State's ongoing maternal death issue has made it worse during the Covid-19 that has led to a “dramatic increase in deaths", said health experts, reported CNN.

According to the report from the National Center for Health Statistics, 1,205 US women have died of maternal cause in 2021. The report has been released on Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Taking to Twitter, CDC wrote, " #MaternalMortality is a tragedy no one should endure. If you know someone who is or recently was pregnant, listen to their concerns. Help them get the care they may need." With the Tweet, a photo has been attached in which they have shared "Tips on how to support your pregnant or recently pregnant loved ones".

As per the report released and shared by CDC, the number 1,205 US women who have died of maternal causes is a sharp increase from earlier years: 658 in 2018, 754 in 2019, and 861 in 2020. This means 32.9 deaths per 100,000 live births, when compared with rates of the previous years: 20.1 in 2019 and 23.8 in 2020, reported CNN. In the report, one can witness disparities in the nation's maternal death rate. The document shares that in 2021, the death rate of black women has been recorded as "69.9 deaths per 100,000 live births, which is 2.6 times the rate for white women, at 26.6 per 100,000". Further, it shares that the increased death rate has been caused due to the mother’s age.

“What happened in 2020 and 2021 compared with 2019 is Covid,” said Dr. Elizabeth Cherot, who is a chief medical and health officer for the infant and maternal health nonprofit March of Dimes. Further, she explained " “This is sort of my reflection on this time period, Covid-19 and pregnancy. Women were at increased risk for morbidity and mortality from Covid. And that actually has been well-proven in some studies, showing increased risks of death, but also being ventilated in the intensive care unit, preeclampsia, and blood clots, all of those things increasing a risk of morbidity and mortality.” Meanwhile, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has expressed their "great concerns" that Covid - 19 pandemic would worsen the US maternal mortality problem, said Dr. Iffath Abbasi Hoskins, ACOG President, in a statement on Thursday.