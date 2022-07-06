Highland Park Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder, Wore Women's Clothing To Aid Escape

In the aftermath of the deadly Highland park shooting at the July Fourth parade, the suspect, Robert Crimo has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday. If convicted he will face life in prison without the possibility of parole. The federal charges against him are set to be announced in the coming weeks. As per reports, authorities have said that the July Fourth massacre was not the first time the 21-year-old was linked to violence. In 2019, he had threatened to “kill everyone” in his home, as per authorities.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Lake County Sheriff deputy chief Christopher Covelli said that the officers were called to Crimo’s home in September 2019 and confiscated several knives. However, he was not arrested at the time. But on America's most patriotic holiday, Crimp scaled a fire escape and fired over 70 rounds at the parade in Chicago, Illinois. He had left five dead at the scene and severely injured two others, wounding dozens of people. He was taken into custody at least eight hours later following an intense manhunt. Covelli noted that the death toll had surged from 6 to 7.

Crimo ‘planned attack’; disguised in women’s clothes to flee Highland Park shooting

Moreover, the Lake County Sheriff has reversed that Crimo had “planned his attack for several weeks” and even chose to dress in women’s clothing so that he could avoid the radar while fleeing the scene. The seventh victim of the Highland park shooting died on Tuesday.

"The rifle was purchased in Illinois, and the information we picked up far is that it appears to have been purchased legally," Covelli said. "He was dressed in women's clothing and investigators do believe he did this to conceal his facial tattoos and his identity and help them during the escape with the other people who were fleeing the chaos."

Furthermore, as the Highland Park shooting claimed a total of seven lives, a CBS report stated that Crimo was armed with two high-powered rifles on July 4. While one of the firearms was recovered at the scene, the second was discovered in his mother’s borrowed car that he was driving when he was arrested. Moreover, police reportedly found three other firearms in his Highwood home including handguns and possibly a shotgun.

Image: AP