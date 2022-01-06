Highways Blocked & COVID Booming, Biden Accused Of 'deflecting' On Jan 6 Attack Throwback

On the first anniversary of the US Capitol attack that took place on January 6, last year, US President Joe Biden is accused by Americans of “deflecting and gaslighting” from his administration’s own failed policies especially as COVID-19 is raging in the country. While Biden utilised his address on Thursday to lambast his predecessor Donald Trump, rioters and Republicans, internet users sought accountability from the present administration over the pledges that were made a year ago before acquiring the White House.

From asking money for the poor and low wage earners in the US to noting how Coronavirus variants are rocking the country, Americans questioned Biden on January 6 anniversary. As Biden’s approval rating in the US reaches an all-time owing to his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, people also blamed US President for not taking ‘enough’ action in a bid to handle the highway blocked due to heavy snowstorm and a massive crash. Some of the internet users also called out Biden on the "botched" evacuation of US troops from Afghanistan as the Taliban reconquered the war-ravaged country.

Earlier this week, hundreds of motorists were stranded overnight on a 50-mile (80km) stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia due to a heavy snowstorm and a crash that involved at least six tractor-trailers which blocked the travel lanes. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) confirmed both directions of I-95 were blocked on Tuesday near Fredericksburg. The range of crises that the US has witnessed in the first year of the Biden administration has pushed approval ratings of both his and US Vice President Kamala Harris to a new low.

So President Biden and VP Harris are using today and the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol last year to deflect from their failed policies and administration as whole. We all realize that right? — CrackerSnacks81 (@CrackerSnack81) January 6, 2022

Responding to the Capitol attack......nothing else......but keep deflecting and gaslighting. — ThisGirlLovesZhivago (@texashoney19) January 6, 2022

Why are they blaming Virginia's? They should blame @POTUS Biden. He did not use his presidential powers to stop the snow. Or tornadoes in TN. — Open Mind (@OpenMin98895295) January 5, 2022

Clear that Biden and his handlers believe the only way forward for them politically is to keep Trump at the fore as boogieman. Their policies are failing and their popularity is plummeting. Saw the same tactic in Virginia governor election. @GlennYoungkin showed how to defeat it. — Wesley J. Smith (@theWesleyJSmith) January 6, 2022

WHERES THE MONEY FOR THE POOR AND LOW WAGE EARNERS??? pic.twitter.com/PXGXP5XpKg — Adam (@AdamFYeah) January 6, 2022

Canceal student loan debt and be inspiring POTUS. — Dr. W.Gorgies (@BeleteDr) January 6, 2022

Two years ago you said you had a plan to keep Covid under control — bad dad (@clueless_pop) January 6, 2022

Two Years ago we did not have Delta and Omicron. — Pat in VA (@PatInVA2) January 6, 2022

where’s the money for the poor and low wage earners???????? pic.twitter.com/LAwLWY8mj5 — Adam (@AdamFYeah) January 6, 2022

BREAKING NEWS! We are in a pandemic. Inflation is rampant. There is a humanitarian crisis on this side of our southern border. Murder rates are headed up. BUT, we need to go after the people mad about it? Hope yours got enough money for this. — Jonathan Batchelor (@Batchelor) January 6, 2022

Weird that you’ll do this but wouldn’t speak at the 9/11 commemoration after a botched evacuation of Afghanistan — Omicron Prime 🗽 (@Armyfool1) January 6, 2022

One year ago today we were better off — justinrwn1 (@justinrwn11) January 6, 2022

Biden’s approval rating plunged below Harris

Harris’ favourability has further decreased since September, maintaining her record for having the lowest-rated first year of any Vice President in history and President Joe Biden’s approval ratings have even dipped even below than her running mate. A newly released Gallup Poll showed on 28 December 2021 that 44% of Americans approve of Harris’ job as US Vice President as the rating has fallen by 5% points. Meanwhile, only 43% of citizens approve of Biden’s job.

Even though the difference between Harris and Biden’s ratings remain 1%, it still marks a significant shift in the approval tendencies of the US citizens. While US President’s ratings in recent latest polls were already holding records of being the lowest in the recent decades, they were still greater than the favourability received by his Vice President Harris. In September also, according to Gallup Poll, Biden showed the same 43% approval rating.

Image: AP