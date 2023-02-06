Hillary Clinton Announces 50 Million Dollar Global Climate Resilience Fund

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton on Monday announced a Global Climate Resilience Fund of 50 million dollars for women to fight climate change.

The fund will empower women and communities to fight climate change and help provide new livelihood resources and education, she said addressing salt pan workers near Kuda village in Gujarat's Surendranagar district.

"Today, Clinton Global Initiative with the American Indian foundation, SEWA (Self Empoyed Women's Association founded by late activist Ela Bhatt) and other organisations, I announce 50 million dollar Global Climate Resilience Fund for women," Clinton said.

"I have had the privilege of working with EIaben and SEWA for nearly 30 years. But we are thinking about next 50 years," she said.

On Sunday, Clinton attended a programme in Ahmedabad to mark 50 years of SEWA as a trade union and paid homage to its founder and renowned social activist Ela Bhatt.

During the event, she had said heat caused by climate change poses an additional challenge to women workers in informal sectors and the Global Climate Resilience Fund will help tackle this challenge.