Hillary Clinton Backs Meghan Markle, Says 'young Women Shouldn't Be Forced Into A Mold'

Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Monday expressed shock over Oprah Winfrey's explosive interview with The Duchess and Duke of Sussex. Speaking at the Washington Post Live event, Clinton said Meghan Markle’s interview was “so heart-rending to watch”. The former US secretary of state, who has met with both the former royal couple and Harry's deceased mother Princess Diana, said that it was "heartbreaking" that Meghan was not "fully embraced”. Clinton then criticised the "permanent bureaucracy that surrounds the royal family, but by the media in the UK.” The former first lady, senator, secretary of state and Democratic presidential candidate has occasionally slammed the tabloids, media and the bureaucrats for targeting her, and even in Meghan’s case she called the press ‘unfair’.

Further at the event, Hillary Clinton said that she had experienced the harassment of the British media herself, firsthand, referring to the Anthony Weiner’s case that failed Hillary Clinton's campaign and eventually her chances to be the US President back when Donald Trump won. She condemned the reporting related to the probe of the former US congressman who was accused of sexual harassing a 15-year-old minor. Labelling the British newspapers as ‘notoriously vitriolic tabloids’, Clinton said Meghan was intact an "incredibly accomplished" woman as she extended support and lauded her overcoming the challenges.

"Every institution has got to make more space and acceptance for young people coming up -- particularly young women, who should not be forced into a mold that is no longer relevant, not only for them, but for our society," the former US secretary of State Hillary Clinton said at a live streamed event.

Clinton lambasts British media

"You know I've had my time in the box with the British tabloids, as anybody who is in the public eye has had. And their cruelty in going after Meghan was just outrageous and the fact she did not get more support, that the reaction was, 'Let's just paper it over and pretend that it didn't happen or it will go away, just keep your head down,'" Hillary Clinton said at the WaPo event.

She further, stated, “this young woman [Meghan] was not about to keep her head down. You know, this is 2021 and she wanted to live her life, she wanted to be fully engaged and she had every right to hope for that.” Meghan in her tell-all interview had earlier revealed that she had suicidal thoughts due to the racism her son was subjected to when Royals worried about his “dark skin” and "outdated, colonial undertones”.