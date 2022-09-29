Hillary Clinton Calls Out 'horrific' Iran Regime; Hails Women For Standing Up Against It

The death of 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini has sparked outrage across the globe, with many calling out Iran's 'oppressive' regime. Amini died in the custody of Iran's notorious "morality" police for not wearing a hijab as per the norms. Thousands of people in Iran, mostly women, have taken to the streets to protest and demand justice for Mahsa Amini.

Hillary Clinton recently spoke about the tragic situation at Variety‘s Power of Women dinner, hailing the Iranian women who're speaking up for their rights. She also lashed out at the Iranian authorities, stating that they're thriving by oppressing women.

Hillary Clinton calls out 'horrific' Iran regime amid anti-hijab protests

In her address, the former US secretary of state mentioned, "I could not stand up here tonight without also recognizing the brave women in Iran who are standing up for their rights, their freedom against a horrific regime who stays in power in large measure because they oppress women."

She continued, "And I could not stand here without thinking about the women in Afghanistan who are being deprived of education, or the women on the front lines in Ukraine who are trying to defend their country against the barbarity of Putin’s invasion.”

Not just Hillary, but several other celebrities including Bella Hadid, Justin Bieber and JK Rowling among others have reacted to the grave situation in Iran. Taking to her Instagram handle, Bella wrote, "#mahsaamini Just wow … Rest in peace #mahsaamini You did not deserve this. Sending blessings to her family and loved ones," while Bieber echoed the same sentiment.

As per a report by United Nations, Amini collapsed at the detention centre after spending three days in custody, and eventually passed away after being transferred to a hospital. The report also mentioned that she was 'severely beaten' by the Iranian authorities during her detention.

(IMAGE: AP)