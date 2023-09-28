Hillary Clinton Hits Out At Donald Trump, Russia's Putin During Portrait Unveiling Event

Hillary Clinton, a former US secretary of state, has made scathing remarks about her political opponents and strongly criticised former US President Donald Trump. She also took direct aim at Russian President Vladimir Putin. Clinton's comment came during an event celebrating her significant contributions to American diplomacy as the 67th secretary of state, on Tuesday, September 26.

Clinton was welcomed by current Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the event. The former US Secretay of State started her address by thanking Blinken for his contributions to the country. Taking a jibe at Trump, without naming him, she highlighted the involvement of US in the Russia-Ukraine war during Trump's tenure. She said that at one point, it would have been nearly impossible for the United States and its allies to remain united behind Ukraine because of damage done by his administration.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Blinken wrote, "Madam Secretary @HillaryClinton, welcome back. The legacy of your service to the nation and people has been memorialized by this official portrait that now joins our other former Secretaries of State in its place of honour @StateDept." He has also shared photos of the event.

Madam Secretary @HillaryClinton, welcome back.

Hillary Clinton criticises Putin for Ukraine war

At the event celebrating the legacy of her services to the nation, Clinton stressed that the US had burned so many bridges with their allies and friends. She insisted on "reinstating a foreign policy that plays to the best of American values, that puts our interests and security front and centre, but does it in a way that actually brings people to us, not pushes them away, would have been thought to be extremely difficult," a US state department press statement read.

While hailing the Biden administration for continuing to work for values and priorities, she underlined some of the issues which include "looking across the globe, defending democracy in Ukraine, and expanding NATO." In reference to Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Clinton quipped, "Just an aside; too bad, Vladimir. You brought it on yourself," which drew laughter from the crowd of State Department employees and other guests.

The Russia-Ukraine war has reached a stalemate more than a year into the war even though Russians were hopeful about their chances to win the war. Further, she also emphasised that the US has continued to build its human rights commitments, women's rights, gay rights, and the rights of all people to have a chance to live up to their own God-given potential.

Before her portrait was unveiled, Clinton said, "And it is such a joy to be back here, and I haven’t seen this portrait in a really long time. Steve Paulson is amazing, but between COVID, between not wanting to finish it during the prior administration, it’s been a while." The portrait depicts the former first lady standing in front of an American flag, as per ABC news report.