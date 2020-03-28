As US Coronavirus Cases Cross 100,000, Hillary Clinton Says 'Trump Did Say America First'

A day after the United States surpassed China to lead the number of Coronavirus cases in the world, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton took a dig at the US President Donald Trump. Sharing a news report, Clinton took a dig at Trump's 'America First' phrase, which he used extensively during the 2016 US Presidential campaign.

In a tweet, Clinton said, "He did promise 'America First'". On Friday, Clinton took on Trump for claiming that the Coronavirus will 'disappear like a miracle.'

He did promise "America First." https://t.co/bzks3hqCUE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 27, 2020

A month ago, Trump said: “It’s going to disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”



Yesterday, he said: “I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators.”



What will it take to get @realdonaldtrump to listen to experts instead of his own hunches? — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 27, 2020

US confirms 100,000 cases

The United States now has more than 100,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University showed Friday. There have been 100,717 cases including 1,544 deaths as of 3:30 am IST. The biggest cluster by far is in New York, home to almost half the cases, overwhelming the hospital system.

The United States has around 15,000 more confirmed cases than the second country on the list, Italy, and 20,000 more than China, where the disease was first identified but has since peaked. Emerging from China's Wuhan, the country became the epicenter of the Coronavirus three months ago, however, it now has affected 199 countries and territories around the world, and now shifting the focus to the West.

US President Donald Trump on Friday took a series of actions to ensure the availability of medical resources and equipment to fight the global pandemic, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the US surpassed 100,000, with more than 1,500 dead. Earlier in the day, Trump signed into law the historic USD 2 trillion rescue package to help the Americans and secure the country's economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

(with PTI inputs)