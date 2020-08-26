Hillary Clinton Says Biden 'should Not Concede' Until All Votes Are Counted

Democratic Presidential Nominee in 2016 against US President Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton has said that this year’s Democratic challenger "Joe Biden should not concede" in US elections until all votes are counted in a tight and possibly dragged-out contest. While Biden and Trump have made the November elections highly divisive, Clinton does not want former US Vice President to give up "under any circumstances" and added that ‘he will win’.

In Showtime's The Circus, Clinton advised Joe Biden against conceding because she believes the elections are going to drag out and eventually, “he will win” but only if Democrats do not give an inch and are as focussed and relentless as the Republicans.

Clinton had won nearly three million more votes than Trump overall in 2016 but lost to the Republican rival in the state-by-state electoral college count. She has suggested that the Republicans are expecting to get the result in their favour by in-person voting on November 3 and not wait for the delayed mail-in ballots to be taken under account.

Read - Joe Picked The 'right Partner' In Kamala: Hillary Clinton

Read - 'Biden Can Win By 3 Million Votes And Still Lose, Take It From Me', Warns Clinton At DNC

Clinton says Republicans might ‘mess up absentee balloting’

Ex-US First Lady made the remarks after both Democrats and Republicans warned that the result of the November elections might not be derived on the evening of the same day. Clinton even noted several instances that according to her Trump’s campaign is eyeing to ace the elections including "messing up absentee balloting". She elaborated that Republicans think it can help them so that they can get a narrow advantage in the electoral college on election day. Clinton urged the Democrats to mount a "massive legal operation".

After having competed against Trump already in 2016, Clinton said that Democrats would need to have their own teams of people to counter the force of intimidation that the Republicans, as well as Trump, are going to put outside the polling places. Meanwhile, this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a huge number of US citizens are expected to cast their vote by mail in. But Trump has not only lashed out on rival Democrats but also indicated towards the possibility of a “rigged election” as the only way that Biden can win.

Read - After Years Of Big Moments, Bill Clinton's DNC Role Shrinks

Read - Clinton Says Trump Sees Job As Lobbing Insults