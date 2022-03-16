Hillary Clinton Scoffs At Sanctions; Thanks Russia For 'lifetime Achievement Award'

After Russia announced 'counter-sanctions' against a list of US officials, former first lady and US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Wednesday took a dig at the Vladimir Putin-led country. Taking to Twitter, Clinton thanked the Russian Academy for the 'Lifetime Achievement Award'.

Russia on Tuesday, March 15, imposed counter-sanctions against United States President Joe Biden and other top officials in retaliation to the economic sanctions against Moscow. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the US Defence Secretary, National Security Advisor, CIA chief, and Joe Biden's son Hunter have also been sanctioned.

I want to thank the Russian Academy for this Lifetime Achievement Award. https://t.co/4og9S3OCEp — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 15, 2022

A statement issued by Russia's Foreign Ministry said that the move comes in response to a "series of unprecedented sanctions" that include barring top Russian government officials from entering the US, Sputnik reported. Therefore, the ministry explained, President Biden, Antony Blinken, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, US chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki have been added to Kremlin's own "stop list" as a reciprocal measure.

US' sanctions against Russia

The United States on February 28, cut off the Russian Central Bank and sanctioned state investment fund, in hard-hitting retaliation for Ukraine's invasion. This decision came a few days after US President Joe Biden announced that the country will impose a variety of economic sanctions targeting Russia's state-owned banks, high-end technology imports as well a number of wealthy elites and members of Putin's inner circle. The United Kingdom and the European Union had previously announced similar sanctions.

To target the 'main artery' of the Russian economy, Biden ordered a ban on Russian energy imports to the United States. The President has also announced that the US will dramatically downgrade its trade status with Russia and ban imports of seafood, alcohol and diamonds from the country.

Earlier, the US and its allies had announced the removal of selected Russian banks from the SWIFT. Restrictions on the Russian Central Bank target its access to more than $600 billion (Rs 45,419.70 crore) in reserves the Kremlin has at its disposal. The sanctions took the Russian currency to its lowest level against the dollar in history.