Hillary Clinton Targets Trump Ahead Of US 2024 Elections, Say He Can't Win Against Biden

In an interview with Sky News, former US Secretary of State and ex-US First lady Hillary Clinton has stated that regardless of who the Republican candidate is, Joe Biden will be re-elected and Donald Trump will not win the next election. The former 2016 Democratic presidential candidate stated "more people are onto him (Trump) and his behaviour than they were before".

Despite being beaten by Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton has faced several allegations from him, such as spying on him and manipulating the election results in her favour. However, she believes that Trump will face the consequences of his actions as he attempts to run for president again. Speaking to the news outlet while in Northern Ireland, she said, "I always thought about him, if you follow him you can see it - he accuses people of things he himself is doing, it's a form of psychological projection." She added, "I always thought of his record in business in particular, but then as we saw him in politics and government, he was someone who cared nothing about rules. He cared nothing about the law."

Clinton asserted that even though Trump had been indicted and has become the first president in US history to face criminal charges, there is nothing in the US legal system that would prevent him from running for president again.

"But even if he gets the Republican nomination, he cannot, in my view, be re-elected president," she said

"I think more people are on to him and his behaviour than they were before. He has a hard core of support that is likely to help him win the Republican nomination. But in a general election against President Biden, I do not believe he can win."

'Biden will be re-elected': Clinton

Clinton also said Florida governor Ron De Santis, who is speculated to run for president as a Republican candidate, will be unsuccessful as he is "unproven". "Nobody really outside of Florida knows very much about him, and in Florida, they're watching him do crazy things," Clinton added.

"So I actually believe that President Biden will be re-elected regardless of who the Republican nominee is."

The former secretary of state went on to dismissed suggestions that Biden, who is 80 years old, would be too old to be president. "I feel like I could do the job. I'm in my mid-70s," she added. "I think it really should be a matter of what he has done as president."