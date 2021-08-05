Hindi Counted Among Top Five Languages Spoken By Asian Americans: US Expert

According to an expert from the United States, Hindi has been counted among the top five languages spoken by Asian Americans. Speaking on this, President and Executive Director of the Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC), John Yang spoke to all the members of the Senate, Homeland Security, and the Governmental Affairs Committee and said that,

Often lost in the broad brush of the model minority myth are the inequities created by lack of language access.

Hindi among top 5 languages spoken by Asian Americans

As confirmed by the President and Executive Director of AAJC, Asian American population are mostly immigrants from specific regions in Asia with Limited English Proficiency (LEP). According to Yang, LEP rates vary to a great extent among Asian Americans. As most of the people are immigrants, therefore, they speak in their own native languages including Chinese, Tagalog, Vietnamese, Korean, and Hindi.

Furthermore, Yang said that the limited English proficiency varies among the immigrants. 66% are from China, 35% from the Philippines, 72% from Vietnam, 64% from Korea, and 29% from India with limited English proficiency. This takes the Hindi language among the top five languages spoken by Asian Americans.

Furthermore, he added, with 79% from Burma, it has the highest LEP rates, and even with lower rates, one-third population is still facing the challenges of communicating in English.

John Yang also highlighted that the Asian Americans suffered a lot during the pandemic as they have been blamed wrongly for COVID-19 which comes under the view of racial harassment and violence.

