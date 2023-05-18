Hindu Community Applauds Ohio For Introducing 'Anti-Hindu Bigotry' Resolution In The House

After Georgia, Ohio has become the second state to put forth an Anti-Hindu bigotry resolution in the house, according to the state senator of Ohio, Niraj Antani. It is to be noted that, earlier, Georgia Assembly passed the resolution condemning Hinduphobia making it the first-ever US State to do so. The legislation, notably, recognises the contributions of Indian Americans and Hindu Americans in Georgia and calls out the rise of Hinduphobia around the country, as per the Twitter handle of CoHNA (Coalition of Hindus of North America). Taking to Twitter, Niraj wrote, " TODAY: As the 1st Hindu & Indian American State Senator in Ohio history & the youngest Hindu & Indian American elected official in the country, I’m proud to have introduced Senate Concurrent Resolution 6 to condemn Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu bigotry." With the tweet, he also shared the documents related to the resolution.

Anti-Hindu bigotry resolution receives applauds

Meanwhile, HinduACTion and the Coalition of Hindus of North America welcomed the new development and also thanked the state senator for being the voice of the community on the social media platform. Taking to Twitter, HinduACTion wrote, "Breaking!! Thank you @NirajAntani for being the voice of the community in #Ohio and across America, and countering Hinduphobia head-on. You continue to show by example, what leadership looks like." Whereas, CoHNA (Coalition of Hindus of North America) tweeted and wrote, "Thank you @NirajAntani for introducing this resolution condemning #Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu bigotry! 👏🏽👏🏽"

In the Press statement released by Ohio Senate, Niraj Antani added, "With what is going on in California, what happened in Seattle, and with the rising wave of Hinduphobia, we must act and take a strong stand against Hinduphobia. I will always stand strong for Hindus in Ohio and across America." While praising Antani, Samir Kalra, Esq., Managing Director at the Hindu American Foundation said, "We applaud Senator Antani for introducing this monumental resolution condemning Hinduphobia and for always standing in solidarity with the Hindu American community. We look forward to other Ohio legislators joining him in similarly condemning anti-Hindu hate by supporting this resolution."