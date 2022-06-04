HinduPACT Slams Biden Administration's 'hypocritical' View On Religious Freedom In India

A Hindu Body in Washington has criticised the US Administration over its "hypocritical" stance in the 2021 State Department Report on religious freedom, targeting India. The report was released by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department earlier last year that underscored alleged violations of religious freedom in India.

"We criticise Biden Administration's hypocritical position on religious freedom. It's important that a democracy like the United States stands with its ally India, as it counters efforts by Taliban-like radical Islamists working to spread their tentacles within the country," the HinduPACT said in a statement.

The Hindu Policy Research and Advocacy initiative of the World Hindu Council of America stated that the views expressed in the report disproportionately attack India and turn a blind eye to the violations of religious rights being carried out in the United States.

"It is unfortunate that Secretary Blinken did not mention the forced conversion of young girls from religious minority communities in Pakistan," said HinduPACT executive director Utsav Chakrabarti.

Meanwhile, Ajay Shah, President of World Hindu Council of America and Convenor of HinduPACT said, "The mention of Indian American Muslim Council in the report is clearly meant for President Biden's domestic vote bank in the upcoming mid-term, elections, and diminishes the credibility of the report."

Vote bank politics: India dismisses US report on religious freedom

Earlier on Friday, India took a critical note of the US State Department in its annual report which alleged that in 2021, there were attacks on members of the minority communities, including killings, assaults, and intimidation, that occurred throughout the year.

India’s foreign ministry rejected such allegations, stating that India sees no locus standi for a foreign government to pronounce on the state of its citizens' constitutionally protected rights and that upon the reports of the various non-profit organizations. "It is unfortunate that the “vote bank politics” is being adhered to in the matters pertaining to International Relations," EAM spokesperson Arindam Bagchi iterated.

India also highlighted the “issues of concern” in the US, such as gun violence, racially and ethnically motivated attacks, hate crimes, etc.