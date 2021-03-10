Honduran President Hernandez Helped Smuggle 'tons Of Cocaine' Into US: Prosecutor

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez smuggled ‘tons of cocaine' into the US, said a prosecutor, as the hearing against the leader for drug trafficking, began on Tuesday. In a statement made during the New York federal trial, cited by the Associated Press, the assistant US Attorney Jacob Gutwillig alleged that Hernandez was given $25,000 in cash by the defendant Geovanny Fuentes as bribery in several meetings between 2013 and 2014, in return for which, he smuggled drugs. Meanwhile, Hernandez denied all allegations made against him. A witness, accountant Jose Sanchez, told prosecutors that he had seen the defendant with the Honduran President at a rice-growing company “multiple times”.

Prosecutors said that Gutwillig alleged he felt the "shock, the fear when he saw the defendant sitting with the president.” The accountant furthermore claimed that the defendant laundered money from the rice company. “President told Fuentes that they'd transport so much cocaine into the US they'd shove the drugs up the noses of the gringos", Gutwillig told the prosecutor.

Eylan Schulman, the defense lawyer challenged the witness’ statement that he planned to tell the jury saying, “Supposedly $25,000 is all it costs to bribe a president.” READ | Migrants hope to leave Honduras in search for better future

Honduran President's brother guilty

Schulman said Sanchez “has a lot to gain and little to lose. He has an asylum application pending with the immigration service”. Meanwhile, the defense attorney also objected to the testimony of Leonel Rivera, former leader of the Honduran cartel Los Cachiros who is held in US prison on charges of murder and drug trafficking.

"The (US) government agreed to make a deal with this devil he should never be believed," Schulman said, according to AP.

Defendant Geovanny Fuentes Ramirez was arrested in 2020 by Law enforcement after he tried to abscond from Miami, according to several reports. He was slapped with weapons and smuggling charges by the US. Hernandez’s brother Tony was also convicted by the US court for drug trafficking and related weapons charges in 2019 and is currently serving the sentence. Honduran President condemned the allegations against him as he said in a tweet, “Verdict is based on testimonies of confessed murderers”. Federal prosecutors meanwhile accused the Honduran leader of using the military and police power to conceal his illegal activities.

(Image Credit: AP)