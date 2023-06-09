'Honest' Biden Rules Out Any Meddling In Federal Indictment Of Predecessor Trump

US President Joe Biden insisted on Thursday that he has, to no extent, interfered in the historic indictment of his predecessor Donald Trump in the Department of Justice's investigation of the classified documents found at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. At a joint press conference with British Premier Rishi Sunak, the US President was asked what he has to say in order to encourage Americans to believe in the Department's independence and integrity as Trump continues to raise questions over it.

Responding to it, Biden said: "Because you notice I have never once, not one single time, suggested to the Justice Department what they should do or not do relative to bringing a charge or not bringing a charge. I'm honest." The 80-year-old's clarification comes as Trump makes incessant claims about presidential meddling in the long-running probe.

In a lengthy, all-caps rant on his social media platform Truth Social, the erstwhile president questioned the department for not charging Biden over the classified government records that were found by his lawyers from the time he was vice president. The documents were discovered at the Penn Biden Center in Washington.

Trump takes to Truth Social amid indictment

“HOW CAN DOJ POSSIBLY CHARGE ME, WHO DID NOTHING WRONG, WHEN NO OTHER PRESIDENT’S WERE CHARGED, WHEN JOE BIDEN WON’T BE CHARGED FOR ANYTHING, INCLUDING THE FACT THAT HE HAS 1,850 BOXES, MUCH OF IT CLASSIFIED, AND SOME DATING BACK TO HIS SENATE DAY WHEN EVEN DEMOCRAT SENATORS ARE SHOCKED,” he wrote.

Trump was indicted and charged with seven criminal counts on Thursday, marking the first time a president has been hit with federal charges in American history. According to his attorney Jim Trusty, the GOP stalwart is facing a charge under the Espionage Act, and other charges of obstruction, conspiracy, and false statements, CNN reported.