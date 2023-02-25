'Hope India Can Use Its Influence With Russia To End War In Ukraine': US

United States Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu on Friday commented on India's position regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He stated that the US did not believe that India would sever its ties with Russia in the near future. However, Lu expressed hope that India would use its influence with Russia to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

The US official made these remarks while briefing reporters on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's upcoming visit to India, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. During the briefing, Lu was asked about the three countries' abstention from voting on the Russia-Ukraine resolution at the UN General Assembly. In response, Lu acknowledged the historically complicated relationships between Russia and the Central Asian countries, as well as India, and noted that it was clear that these nations have had long-standing ties with Russia. ""I don't think they're going to end those relations anytime soon, but we are talking to them about the role they can play in this conflict," Lu said.

India recently decided to abstain from voting on a UN General Assembly resolution that called for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine based on the principles of the UN Charter. In response to India's decision, the US official reiterated the United States' support for Ukraine and stressed the importance of the international community working together to uphold the principles of the UN Charter. He emphasized the need for defining the principles and values of the Charter, which serve as the foundation for maintaining peace and security around the world.

Lu asserted, "We may not share the same approach every day on Ukraine, but I think we do share the goal that this conflict ends and it ends based on principles in the U.N. charter." "It is our hope that India will use that influence with Russia to support an end to this conflict," said the US diplomat.

Blinken's visit to India

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to travel to New Delhi on March 1 to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. The meeting aims to enhance multilateralism and foster cooperation on various issues such as sustainable development, counter-narcotics, global health, gender equality, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

According to a statement from the US State Department, Blinken will hold meetings with Indian government officials and civil society representatives to reaffirm the strong partnership between the US and India. The upcoming Foreign Ministers meeting is particularly significant as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has reached its one-year anniversary, with global governance under challenge.

As India currently holds the Presidency of the G20, it is expected to focus on the core principles that underpin the organization's formation, such as promoting global economic growth, trade, and investment, and strengthening international financial institutions.